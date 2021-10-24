CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland...

alerts.weather.gov

