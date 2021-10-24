CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Two arrested, third suspect sought after Tulsa night club owner dies

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDoVJ_0cbHUs4d00

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of an east Tulsa restaurant and night club died Sunday morning after two men who refused to leave assaulted him, police said.

Police were called to Miami Nights after a few people were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting after the club closed, police said.

The owner, whose name has not yet been released by police, broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.

“The combatants redirected their aggression to the owner and began to assault him,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him. The victim then went into cardiac arrest.”

Police said security guards were outside attempting to help break up the fight when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them.

“The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene,” police said.

The owner was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“While at the scene, the suspect vehicle drove by, and multiple witnesses pointed the vehicle out,” police said. “Officers quickly ran to their cars and stopped the vehicle at 7400 E 21st St. The driver was identified as Jose Ledezma and passenger Ramon De Jesus Garcia Ibarra.”

Through the interviews, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra was identified as one of two individuals that assaulted the owner.

The second suspect in the assault is an unknown Hispanic male and is still outstanding.

Jose Ledesma-Hernandez was identified as the suspect who struck the security guard with his vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Owasso man’s truck honoring his grandmother stolen

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man is asking for help after someone stole his truck while he was at a birthday dinner in midtown Tulsa. Jonas Hopper says more than the truck, its what was inside that leaves him devastated now. Hopper was at Red Lobster near 51st and Yale Saturday evening, when he says he walked out after dinner and realized his truck was missing.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Amber alert issued for five-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Five-year-old Shashone Johnson was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from Ada, Oklahoma. She was last seen with her father, Jeremy Johnson. Officials says the 42-year-old picked up Shashone from her mother’s house Monday, Nov. 1. Johnson reportedly made statements about “needing to protect his daughter” as he drove away with her.
KRMG

Human remains confirmed to be missing Turley man

Human remains that were found Sunday near 56th Street North and Lewis have been identified as belonging to one of four people who have gone missing over the last few weeks in the Turley area. Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says the remains, which were found in a wooded area...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Flash fire at McAlester Army Ammunition plant Tuesday

MCALESTER, Okla. — There was a flash fire Tuesday afternoon at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in the production area. One employee was sent to the McAlester Regional Hospital for burns. The other nine employees in the area were assessed at the site and did not require hospitalization. The fire suppression...
MCALESTER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate's murder trial

GREELEY, Colo. — (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984. Suspect Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after...
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy