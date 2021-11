Hooray, the new NHL season is here! It seems so long ago now, but it has been less than a week since the Montreal Canadiens season began against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and they have not won a game since. They have lost to Toronto, who, say what you want, are a fantastic regular season team. They lost to the New York Rangers, who are an up-and-coming team that have a lot of interesting talent. They lost to Buffalo, who were terrible with former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and superstar Jack Eichel, and neither are with the team now.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO