NFL

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) active vs. Buccaneers

 9 days ago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, is active for Sunday’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Robinson, 28, who missed practice on Wednesday, returned to work out on Thursday and Friday. He initially suffered the injury in a 20-9 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 but had four catches for 53 yards in Chicago’s 24-14 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 17.

Robinson is second on the Bears in catches (21) and receiving yards (234). Darnell Mooney leads Chicago with 25 receptions for 306 yards.

Chicago declared QB Nick Foles (coach’s decision), WR Breshad Perriman (coach’s decision), S Tashaun Gipson (hip) and DT Akiem Hicks (groin) inactive against Tampa Bay.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

