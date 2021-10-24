Circa Survive Celebrate New EP With 'Sleep Well' Visualizer

Circa Survive are back with their first new music in four years, the A Dream About Love EP, out today on Rise Records (order yours). As Anthony Green himself says, their last album (2017's The Amulet) was cut from a similar cloth as the progressive post-hardcore classics that Circa put out in the 2000s, but A Dream About Love is one of the band's most drastic departures yet. It's a more chill, atmospheric, electronic release that Anthony says was inspired by the intimate VIP sets they did on their last tour where they reworked older material in a more stripped-back format. It was also born partially out of necessity, as the band could more easily demo material in this vein while on tour, but ultimately, this is just the music that the band is most interested in making right now. It's also, according to Anthony, some of the most emotionally heavy music that Circa Survive have written yet.

