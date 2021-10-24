CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOBH’ Casting Rumors Swirl, Leah Remini To Join New Season?

Bravo rumors reveal that a new face could be joining the hit reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sources claim that Leah Remini is in talks with the Bravo network and fans are loving the thoughts. Heavy.com reports that a blind item from Deux Moi amps up...

International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
nickiswift.com

Why Is The Wendy Williams Show Paying People To Sit In The Audience?

Amidst several health-related struggles, Wendy Williams is still missing in action. The polarizing TV personality, who has hosted "The Wendy Williams Show" since 2008 (via IMDb), has had a rough couple of years in regards to her health. In 2018, Williams' well-documented battle with Graves' disease and thyroid problems came to a head, forcing her to take a three-week break from hosting her popular daytime talk show.
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’ Season 12: Full Cast Confirmed To Return As Erika Jayne Hopes For A ‘Lighter’ Storyline

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast members ‘began filming last Tuesday’ and are ‘picking up right where they left off,’ one source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can rejoice about the upcoming 12th season, which has reportedly already started filming and is bringing back the full cast, including Kathy Hilton. “The ladies began filming last Tuesday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before touching upon Erika Jayne‘s storyline, which heavily covered her legal woes last season. “They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika story line but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can.”
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'

As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
E! News

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Watch: Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer. The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.
Closer Weekly

Get to Know Former ‘King of Queens’ Star Leah Remini’s Husband, Angelo Pagan

Love birds Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagán, have been married since 2003, but the relationship hasn’t always been easy. Best known for her work on King of Queens, Leah has been a staple on television and movies since 1989, when she appeared on Who’s the Boss, which led to a spinoff series titled Living Dolls. The actress’ loving husband is also an actor. Beyond making a few guest appearances on Leah’s TV shows, including Kevin Can Wait,Angelo has appeared in movies such as Swordfish and several TV series.
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Responds to Critics Who Want Erika Jayne Fired from 'Housewives' Due to Allegations (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne continue to be part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star is currently involved in high-profile legal and marital drama, amid multiple lawsuits against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. As Andy told ET's Brice Sander at the release party for Dave Quinn's book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, on Tuesday, he doesn't pay attention to viewers' criticism and comments about Erika needing to be fired from the show.
Page Six

Andy Cohen claims Bravo paid for Kim Richards’ 2011 rehab stay

Bravo paid for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kim Richards to enter rehab for alcoholism, after her disturbing drunken exploits on Season 2 in 2011, producer Andy Cohen said in a new book. “When it was clear that it was a real problem, we wanted to be responsible and...
Reality Tea

Leah Remini Reportedly In Talks To Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having one of its best seasons of all time. Lisa Vanderpump has to be pissed about it. Unfortunately, it’s due to Erika Jayne’s mess of a life. Her divorce. The embezzlement allegations facing Tom Girardi. Her total lack of empathy for anyone but herself. On second thought, maybe LVP isn’t so […] The post Leah Remini Reportedly In Talks To Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVShowsAce

