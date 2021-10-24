CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge: Vicki Gunvalson Plotted REVENGE Against Me!

 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are good friends these days. However, that wasn’t always the case. Fans recall when their friendship nearly ended because of Brooks Ayers’ cancel scandal. Tamra shared a time when her fellow RHOC alum sought revenge against her and her husband Eddie Judge. Secrets aren’t...

Comments

Marl
9d ago

Oh wow! And Tamara has let that woman back into her life? That’s a diabolical and despicable thing to plot against someone especially another woman and her husband that has been your friend. But considering Vicki was a part of a fake cancer story which she and Brooks got caught lying about, there’s nothing she would not do to take the heat of herself. She’s shameful!

Reply
7
JC
9d ago

From what I remember from when I used to watch the show….Vicki is a self centered person who wants attention all the time. I can see her being a very vengeful person,a person that can’t be trusted because she will turn on someone in a heartbeat.I’m sure she is even worse than I remember of her on the show.

Reply
5
peligan
9d ago

Both are horrible women. The housewife franchise is over because it’s full of these fake over dramatic attention seeking blowhards.

Reply
3
