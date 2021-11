There is no question that Badwolves as a band has been through more in the last year than pretty much every other rock band out there. It's one thing when you change lead singers, but it's another when it's done so publicly with each party taking social media shots back and forth at each other. But that is not stopping Badwolves from putting out a new album and hitting the road for another tour.

