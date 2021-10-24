CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Epiphone Release B.B. King Lucille Guitar

antiMUSIC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Prime PR Group) Epiphone has released the B.B. King signature guitar, a perfect replica of his Lucille, to pay homage to the legendary career of one of music's greatest pioneers. Based on the famously named guitars of blues legend B.B. King, the Epiphone B.B. King Lucille in Ebony was...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Gibson Guitars Celebrate Chuck Berry’s 95th Birthday With Limited Guitar Release

Gibson has unveiled a limited edition Murphy Lab-aged Custom Shop version of Chuck Berry’s 1978 ES-355 model in wine red. This is in celebration of what would have been the rock ‘n roll pioneer’s 95th birthday. The ES-355 was Berry’s particular favorite. “Of all the guitars my dad played, the...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Matt Bellamy releases 'Back to the Future'-inspired ad for upcoming guitar

Where Matt Bellamy‘s going he might not need roads, but it appears he’ll need a guitar. The Muse frontman stars in a Back to the Future-inspired video promoting the latest model from his Manson Guitars company, the DL-OR. The clip finds Bellamy wearing Marty McFly’s signature red puffer vest as he drives his own DeLorean to October 26, 2021, the day the DL-OR launches.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Epiphone: ‘B.B. King Lucille in Ebony’ Available Worldwide In Honor of B.B. King’s 96th Birthday

Epiphone, the accessible brand for every stage, has announced the worldwide release of the new B.B. King Lucille. The leading guitar brand has joined forces with the B.B. King Music Company to create a perfect replica of B.B. King’s beloved Lucille. The historically accurate guitar will be available starting on October 19, in celebration of the legendary performer’s birthday, at Authorized Gibson Dealers worldwide and on www.epiphone.com.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Guitar World Magazine

Epiphone Slash Collection Les Paul Standard and J-45 review

Gibson may have had some turbulent times in recent years, but for Epiphone, the first fruits of Slash’s partnership with the brand are a great balance of design, build, value and quality control. Forget your preconceptions and enjoy some fine guitars!. Brian and the Red Special, Jimi and his Strat......
ELECTRONICS
acousticguitar.com

These 3 New Releases Show Diverse Approaches to Fingerstyle Guitar Mastery

From the November/December 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Blair Jackson. These three new album releases highlight different approaches to fingerstyle guitar. John Pizzarelli’s Better Days Ahead, Matthew Stevens’ Pittsburgh, and Steve Gibb’s The Boatman each highlight mastery of the style in their own right. John Pizzarelli, Better Days...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Epiphone Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess Review

Killer axe that offers tons of tones. Amazing value. Pickups can be susceptible to radio frequency noise. Gibson's Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess was released in 2011. It's a drool-worthy instrument that, with a price tag of $5,500, is unfortunately out of reach for most. But Epiphone's new Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess Standard distills the essential elements of Lifeson's signature model into an axe that streets at just $899.
ELECTRONICS
kscj.com

DANIEL DE VISE – KING OF THE BLUES: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King

The first full and authoritative biography of an American—indeed a world-wide—musical and cultural legend. “No one worked harder than B.B. No one inspired more up-and-coming artists. No one did more to spread the gospel of the blues.”—President Barack Obama. “He is without a doubt the most important artist the blues...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gibson Guitar#Guitars#Prime Pr Group#Gibson Es#Gibson Brands#Varitone#B B King Music Company
bravewords.com

THE AGONIST Release "Feast On The Living" Guitar Playthrough Video

Canadian extreme melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, recently released their Days Before The World Wept EP via Napalm Records. Inspired by real life experiences, Days Before The World Wept explores a grim, conceptual tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope enveloped in a new level of aggression and cohesive, technical prowess.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Starsailor Expand 'Love Is Here' For 20th Anniversary

Starsailor have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Love Is Here", with the release of an expanded Deluxe Edition of the record on December 10th. The new deluxe edition will feature the original album with a bonus disc full of covers (songs by...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in the performer category Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's, Carole King, Jay-Z; Musical Excellence award winners Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston and LL Cool J; Early Influence honorees Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Pattonl and Ahmet Ertegun Award winner Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Ian Abel Band Share Lyric Video For 'Cerberus'

The Ian Abel Band have released a lyric video for their new single, "Cerberus" and Ian has explained how the track has a special connection to guitar legend Eric Clapton. Abel shared, "This song holds a special place in my heart. While tracking guitars at Splendor 2 in Los Angeles, one of the legendary producers there lent us a vintage Gibson SG to use for the leads and rhythm. I could tell when I played it that there was magic in the feel of it and the sound it was producing.
MUSIC
bedroomproducersblog.com

Spitfire Audio Releases FREE LABS Electric Guitars

Spitfire Audio releases LABS Electric Guitars, a FREE instrument library for macOS and Windows. If you haven’t already checked out Spitfire Audio’s LABS collection, you’re in for a treat. LABS, in my opinion, is an absolutely fantastic collection of free instrument libraries, and it has pretty much everything you need to make most kinds of music.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Riverside Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 'Story Of My Dream'

Riverside have released a brand new single and music video called "Story Of My Dream" as part of their celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. Mariusz Duda had this to say about the new song, "'Story of My Dream' is a composition prepared especially for our 20th anniversary. We wanted it to contain all the characteristic elements of our style, and to combine Riverside from the first decade, when we sounded a bit 'heavier', and Riverside from the second decade, the more melancholic-song-oriented one. The lyrics contain direct quotes and references to many of our previous song titles. To reflect that, the cover of the single, prepared by Travis Smith, also contains fragments of our past covers and graphic designs.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Join TikTok

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have joined viral video site TikTok. The iconic band's full catalogue is now available to its community via the @ledzeppelin account that will feature artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content. TikTok users can now create videos soundtracked to any song from Led Zeppelin's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats reach heights

"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good.That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with fresh coolness. It has a sound grounded in the past but not mimicking it, a fresh, modern-retro vibe that makes sense once you listen.“Gotta dig a lot of holes to get into something deep/Gotta sing a lot of soul to know how to feel it,” Rateliff sings on “Something Ain’t Right.”“The Future”...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Rolling Stones in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Rolling Stones will come to Dallas as part of their No Filter Tour. The band will treat their generations of fans to a special one-night-only show, with a set packed full of classic Stones hits such as “Gimme Shelter,” “Paint It Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Tumbling Dice” and “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll,” as well as special gems from their extraordinary catalog.
DALLAS, TX
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Look Back At 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are revisiting their 1971 classic, "Rock And Roll", on the second episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series focused on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." Issued as the second single from the project in the spring of 1972, the tune features a guest appearance by...
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Premiere: LA’s Love Ghost Releases New Single “King Of Loneliness”

LA’s Love Ghost releases their latest new single “King Of Loneliness” exclusively via Substream today! Love Ghost is an alternative rock band that fuses trap, hip-hop, grunge and emo textures into their unique style of music. “Closure”, released in 2020, has racked up just over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, with other singles such as “Pink Car”, “Beautiful Crime” and many others reaching the 200K plus mark.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy