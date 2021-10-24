Epiphone Release B.B. King Lucille Guitar

Riverside have released a brand new single and music video called "Story Of My Dream" as part of their celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. Mariusz Duda had this to say about the new song, "'Story of My Dream' is a composition prepared especially for our 20th anniversary. We wanted it to contain all the characteristic elements of our style, and to combine Riverside from the first decade, when we sounded a bit 'heavier', and Riverside from the second decade, the more melancholic-song-oriented one. The lyrics contain direct quotes and references to many of our previous song titles. To reflect that, the cover of the single, prepared by Travis Smith, also contains fragments of our past covers and graphic designs.

