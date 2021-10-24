CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Officially ruled out

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Rozier (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Nets, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer...

www.cbssports.com

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
SportsGrid

Kelly Oubre Starting in Place of Terry Rozier Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets announce Kelly Oubre Jr. will start and make his Hornets debut against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. Oubre will start in place of Terry Rozier, who will miss the season opener because of an ankle injury. Playing 69 games last season with Charlotte, Rozier averaged 34 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and was second on the team in usage, only behind LaMelo Ball with a 24% usage rate.
NBA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) starting in Friday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rozier will make his first start this regular season after Charlotte's guard was unable to play in their opener with an ankle injury. In a fast tempo matchup against a Cleveland team playing with a 106.5 pace, our models project Rozier to score 33.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,000.
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers in both team's season opener on Wednesday. Terry Rozier is OUT with a left ankle sprain. He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets’ Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges Both Listed As Probable For Tomorrow

Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges of the Hornets are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers, according to Hornets PR. Rozier was dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game, but is seemingly recovered in time for tomorrow. The same could be said for...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game. Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

Thirty minutes prior to the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not suit up. Head coach James Borrego said in pregame that he was unsure if he would play but stated that it's a long season and they want to make sure he's healthy before throwing him out on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

‘He is special’: Terry Rozier offers high praise for James Bouknight

Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight over the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered some praise for the 11th overall pick. Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance to this point. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen so far.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Latest on Terry Rozier's Ankle Injury

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the team's season opener Wednesday night due to a left ankle injury. During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Hornets head coach James Borrego foreshadowed Rozier's absence, saying that it is indeed a long season and he did not want to prematurely rush Terry back into live-action.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terry Rozier downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's opener

The Charlotte Hornets may not have their full starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers after all. Terry Rozier has been downgraded from probable to questionable following this Wednesday morning’s shootaround, per Hornets PR. Rozier sprained his ankle prior to the Hornets’ second preseason game, ultimately missing the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown in, Horford and Langford out vs. Hornets

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets despite starting the day as questionable. Having missed Sunday’s contest against the Houston Rockets due to left patella tendinopathy, Brown will be placed on a minutes restriction and will play “in the 30-minute range,” according to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
NBA

Hornets Get JB 100th Win in Rozier's Return

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame. It feels like the Hornets have been waiting weeks to get their 2020-21 leading scorer Terry Rozier fully back in the mix. Finally cleared after missing five of the team’s first six games because of two separate ankle sprains, “Scary Terry” appropriately made his return on Halloween, helping lead Charlotte to a 125-113 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
NBA
NBA

