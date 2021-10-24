The “fan base” has less influence than it likes to think it has

This VT program has a pretty good staff currently. Our recruiting is improving but previously not top 25 recruiting, and the fans want 10 win seasons. I see the fact that we are 10 points away from 6-1 as an indication that the staff is doing great work. If financially,...
So happy we won! Would have stunk to lose to GT a week after UVA beat 'em ** -- UpstateSCHokie 10/30/2021 3:31PM. We beat GT by more than UVA beat them and we did it on the road -- VTStylez9 10/30/2021 3:33PM. The Hoo game is always a toss up....
But Diaz is a Miami guy and the U is back, so what is all this about? ;-) ** -- MDHokie79 10/29/2021 4:04PM. That makes one somewhat pessimistic that a $ 7.5 million buyout is likely ** -- lchoro 10/29/2021 3:16PM. Go back to recruiting with hookers and drug dealers...
Myers looks great. So smooth. He's gonna be a problem for 133 dudes ** -- emhokie 10/29/2021 6:26PM. Before the injury, did either have an advantage or was the ... -- KCDale 10/29/2021 7:49PM.
Miami QB very impressive. I don’t like Miami but I really like him ** -- OrlandoHokie 10/30/2021 3:33PM. Gonna be very hard to beat them in a few weeks. We will need to score -- VTStylez9 10/30/2021 3:34PM. He's just a freshman, so we'll see him again, and again... **...
I can say with certainty the IU program hasnt been told theyre the choice or that theyre out of it. They think theyre in it and worry about Alabama moving on from Walker (which I dont think is happening)
First down marker was crazy. Replay got it right. Miami celebrating after the int on the 3 with 4 minutes left and less than touchdown lead shows what a bunch of morons their players are. Damn, why couldn't they both lose?
Harsin did 3 MAJOR things differently than Fuente in his first year... -- kt22hokie 11/01/2021 12:30PM. They've had a soft schedule with only 1 quality win (Miss). ** -- lchoro 11/01/2021 2:41PM. If AU wants to catch Bama, they need find a coach/system and stick with it. -- marcbvtgm 11/01/2021...
Now ref who looks like a NY mafia goon is trying to hand the match to Cuse -- hokiepro 10/28/2021 8:58PM. .yes. red card, you sit the next game. we'll make the ncaa tourney. we -- squarerootofone 10/28/2021 11:08PM. Our current RPI is 13, so we should be good (I...
Than Jim Weaver or Dave Braine. There was no doubt our Olympic sports needed attention and to be more competitive - great job there. But if we end up going through what hoova did with Groh, London...it will tear down what Beamer, Bud, and all the great players built to put VT on the map. He can't F this second chance up!
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reaffirms his stance on CFP format: He likes four or 12 participants, not eight. Says eight-team model with bunch of auto-qualifiers would include barely-ranked league champs at expense of the best eight teams. 12:01 PM · Oct 30, 2021·Twitter for Android.
He is limited by the combination of being small and having above-average (but not elite) athleticism. This combination made him one-dimensional on offense and a liability on defense. But he sure was fun to watch when he was on a hot streak!! Instant offense off the bench!!. When I think...
Montgomery's signing got mentioned in a list of D1 signings in a local St. Louis newspaper. Might have signed with VT as a preferred walk-on. Keeling's signing got a mention on TSL at the time, but I hadn't heard his name mentioned since then.
But I wouldn't say any have improved enough to pass our program. However, what you said is still correct. UNC, Pitt, and UVA have all upgraded and have had some excellent wrestlers. None of the 3 have had the consistency in their lineup to compete with us or State.
