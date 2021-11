Jimmy Clepper, best known for being the frontman and songwriter behind hip-hop inspired indie rock band See You In The Funnies, has released a new video for the song 'Imposter' from his solo project. The song, complimenting the visual, was written during the thick of the pandemic and is about the struggles of imposter syndrome, feeling unsure about your future and uncertain about your place in it.

