Music

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Share 'The Dark End Of The Street'

antiMUSIC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his long time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin) have released their new track "The Dark End Of The Street". Their cover of the classic track is as...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Look Back At 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are revisiting their 1971 classic, "Rock And Roll", on the second episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series focused on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." Issued as the second single from the project in the spring of 1972, the tune features a guest appearance by...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Share “The Dark End of the Street” (James Carr Cover)

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) have teamed up once again and are releasing a new covers album, the fittingly entitled Imposter, on November 12 via Columbia. Now they have shared its second single, a cover of “The Dark End of the Street,” which was originally a 1966 single for James Carr. Chips Moman and Dan Penn wrote the song, which over the years has also been covered by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Elvis Costello, Frank Black, and others. Listen below.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Dave Grohl Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘Learn to Fly’

Dave Grohl shared the inspiration behind the Foo Fighters’ hit single “Learn to Fly” in a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the story behind the track was definitely a surprise to Clarkson. Clarkson told Grohl how inspiring his lyrics were and how moved she was by the...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Endearments Shares New Dark Synth-Pop Single “Empress”

Just in time for the darker season of the year, and when some people believe the veil between live and the after world is the thinnest, we love to put on some dark music. This year, our go to is Endearments’ newest single “Empress.” The song will be on the upcoming Father of Wands EP, which will be released on November 5. Like his newest single, the EP title is tarot-themed.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

David Bowie Revisits Hours Album In Brilliant Adventure Box Set Preview

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are revisiting the late rocker's 1999 album, "hours...", ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming box set, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)." Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing how he wrote and produced the project, and watch upgraded...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Mason Jennings' On The Brink

Mason Jennings just released "On The Brink", the first track from his forthcoming Regan Hagar (Malfunkshun, Brad) and Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam, Mother Love Bone, Green River, Brad) produced album, "Real Heart" (out Feb. 4), and to celebrate we asked Mason to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Join TikTok

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have joined viral video site TikTok. The iconic band's full catalogue is now available to its community via the @ledzeppelin account that will feature artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content. TikTok users can now create videos soundtracked to any song from Led Zeppelin's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
antiMUSIC

Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'

(hennemusic) Slash is sharing the story behind his new single, "The River Is Rising", the lead track from his forthcoming album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. "'The River Is Rising' is the newest song that I wrote on the record," Slash explains in a new video. "Right before we went into pre-production, I just made up this riff and it turned into 'The River Is Rising'. So it's the most recent-written song on the record. It's very spontaneous. I can't even remember how it all came together; it came together really quickly. But it rocks. And I thought it would be a good track for the opening of the record."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song

Radiohead have released a video for their previously unreleased "O.K. Computer" era song "Follow Me Around", which is included in their "KID A MNESIA" collection. The new collection includes Radiohead's fourth and fifth albums, alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc, titled KID AMNESIAE. Exclusive to this release, KID AMNESIAE is made up of unearthed material from the KID A / AMNESIAC sessions.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in the performer category Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's, Carole King, Jay-Z; Musical Excellence award winners Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston and LL Cool J; Early Influence honorees Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Pattonl and Ahmet Ertegun Award winner Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant.
CLEVELAND, OH
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Starsailor Expand 'Love Is Here' For 20th Anniversary

Starsailor have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Love Is Here", with the release of an expanded Deluxe Edition of the record on December 10th. The new deluxe edition will feature the original album with a bonus disc full of covers (songs by...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 'Badlands' Live Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing video of his performance of "Badlands" at Madison Square Garden as part of the forthcoming live album and film release of "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts." Featured during a benefit concert series organized by MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), the tune was the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats reach heights

"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good.That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with fresh coolness. It has a sound grounded in the past but not mimicking it, a fresh, modern-retro vibe that makes sense once you listen.“Gotta dig a lot of holes to get into something deep/Gotta sing a lot of soul to know how to feel it,” Rateliff sings on “Something Ain’t Right.”“The Future”...
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch the Go-Go’s Perform at Rock Hall 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. The band accepted the honor from Drew Barrymore at tonight’s ceremony. During her induction speech, Barrymore called the Go-Go’s her “heroes” before wrapping herself in towels and applying facial cream to recreate the look from the Beauty and the Beat cover. The Go-Go’s then performed “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got the Beat” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Brings Lovefests Between Taylor Swift and Carole King, Drew Barrymore and Go-Go’s, and More

At the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night — which marking the return of the event to a live setting in Cleveland, after last year’s strictly virtual edition — there were plenty of surprises among the performance choices, which included Taylor Swift opening the show with Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters closing it with “Get Back.” Among those unexpectedly joining jams were Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for LL Cool J, and Keith Urban filling in for Bryan Adams in a Tina Turner medley. Among speeches, the intrigue...
MUSIC

