Forty plus date treks across North America, UK & Europe. Off the heels of a massively successful sold out intimate run of tour dates, GRAMMY Award-winning singer songwriter JoJo announces her 2022 tour. The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the UK and Europe for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30th in Stockholm. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29th at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO