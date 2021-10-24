CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paramore's Zac Farro Shares New Halfnoise Song

antiMUSIC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamore's Zac Farro has released a brand new Halfnoise single called "Last Day On Earth", which is the final track that he will reveal from his forthcoming...

www.antimusic.com

The FADER

Shygirl shares new song/video “Cleo”

The last year in the career of English deviantronica artist Shygirl has included the EP Alias and "BDE," a deranged sex anthem featuring slowthai. Today, she's showing her softer side with "Cleo," a new track and music video. Still, it doesn't lack for ambition: When I first heard the song,...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

ASAP Rocky Shares Official Version of New Song ‘Sandman’: Listen

The official version of ASAP Rocky’s song ‘Sandman’ is finally here. Rocky first previewed this song during ASAP Mob’s annual Yams Day show back in January and then performed the full version for the first time at Cannabis company Weedmaps’ Even Higher Together: Virtual 420 Celebration event in April. The...
MUSIC
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort’s Mount Westmore Share Video for New Song “Big Subwoofer”: Watch

Mount Westmore is a new supergroup of West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Big Subwoofer” and its video. The sci-fi visual was directed by Jesse Wellens and Sam Macaroni. It shows the four rappers co-piloting a spaceship, partying with stripper aliens on planet Snoopiter, and hanging out with an astronaut Shiba Inu. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Song “Stranger”: Listen

Anjimile has signed to 4AD. His first new single for the label, “Stranger,” is out today. Give it a listen below. “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity,” Anjimile said in a statement. “I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Self Esteem Shares New Song “You Forever”

Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new song, “You Forever.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 22) via Fiction. Listen below. Taylor elaborates on the new song in a press...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Stereolab's Lætitia Sadier Shares New Solo Song, 'New Moon'

It's the first cut to be revealed from the artist's forthcoming album, scheduled for release next year. Stereolab's Lætitia Sadier has released a new solo single, titled 'New Moon'. Out now, the track is the first preview of the artist's upcoming solo album, which is currently untitled and scheduled to...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Carson McHone Signs to Merge, Shares Video for New Song “Hawks Don’t Share”

Singer-songwriter Carson McHone has just signed to Merge, and has also shared a video for her new song “Hawks Don’t Share.” McHone’s third album and label debut is set to be released in early 2022. Watch the “Hawks Don’t Share” video below. McHone elaborates on signing to Merge in a...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Shares New Track ‘Siren Song’

Just a week prior to the release of his third studio album Brighten, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared another new track titled "Siren Song." The song has a creeping tempo and is laced with airy sound effects, ultimately giving it a trancelike feel. Cantrell really displays his vocal strength in the choruses, and of course, harmonizes with himself. You can take Jerry Cantrell out of Alice in Chains, but you can't take Alice in Chains out of Jerry Cantrell — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Cast Of “Queens” Share Emotional New Song, “Hear Me”

Last night, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy made their return to the spotlight on ABC’s Queens. The series sees the musical icons step into the shoes of artists who retired from performing in the ‘90s, but are now in their 40‘s and feel like something is missing from their life.
CELEBRITIES
nextmosh.com

Gaahls Wyrd share new song “The Seed”

Norwegian blackened heavy metal act Gaahls Wyrd (ex-Gorgoroth, Aeternus, ex-God Seed) have revealed their new song titled “The Seed,” which you can check out below. The tune appears on the band’s five-song mini-album dubbed ‘The Humming Mountain,’ which releases on November 5th, 2021 through Season of Mist (pre-order). “I like...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Aeon Station Shares New Song “Leaves”: Listen

Aeon Station, the new project from the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan, has shared a new song called “Leaves.” It’s the latest single from Observatory, the new LP he recorded with his brother and Wrens guitarist Greg Whelan, the Wrens’ drummer Jerry MacDonald, and Tom Beaujour. Check it out below. “I am...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Unto Others Share New Songs From Halloween Single for a Limited Time

Unto Others, the Oregon-based goth metal band formerly known as Idle Hands, just released new album Strength last month. But due to the season, they've returned in short order with two new songs from their limited 7" single called I Believe in Halloween. Those tunes, "Out in the Graveyard" and...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Reggae singer Jada Kingdom shares new song “Jungle”

Jamaican reggae/dancehall singer Jada Kingdom has been on the rise for a bit now, and she recently signed to Republic who will put out her new EP in 2022. Most details on that EP are still TBA, but she did just release a great new single, "Jungle." It's a hypnotic, mid-tempo reggae song and it's breezy and upbeat but with a darkness, both musically and lyrically. Listen below. A music video premieres at 3 PM ET.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Single 'Song Of The Seasons'

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming their new single, "Song Of The Seasons", from the iconic group's newly-announced forthcoming studio album, "Barn." "Written about a year ago in Canada, it's the oldest song on 'Barn'," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "There was a recording of the song in my hometown that is the earliest. This is the first one with Crazy Horse! It starts the album."
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Share Exuberant New Song, ‘Just A Notion’

After teasing its imminent arrival earlier this week, ABBA have shared their third new single since announcing their reunion last month, an exuberant cut titled “Just A Notion” that will feature on forthcoming album Voyage when it arrives on November 5. You can check it out below. The song –...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Lexie Salameh’s New Song ‘Reflections’

Lexie Salameh’s newest song has been working wonders for her. She’s a realtor by trade, but she’s dabbling in music now, and her debut single, “Reflections,” has a lot of promise. Fans of the genre are excited about her new release and expect to hear more from her in the future.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Parcels Share Video for New Song “Theworstthing”

Australian electro-pop group Parcels have shared a video for their new song “Theworstthing.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, Day/Night, which will be out on November 5 via Because Music. The new song features string arrangements from Oscar-nominated composer and songwriter Owen Pallett. Watch the Carmen Crommelin-directed video below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dolly Dagger's Say What You Wanna

Dolly Dagger recently released the horror themed video for her new single "Say What You Wanna" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Say What You Wanna was one of those songs I wrote really quickly. I remember being so...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club

The Cribs have released two brand new singled, "The Day I Got Lost Again" and "Opaline and Evergreen", as part of their "Sonic Blew Singles Club", which will run monthly until the end of the year. They had the following to say about "The Day I Got Lost Again": This...
MUSIC

