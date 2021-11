It’s been a good while since we’v written about Danny Avila, over a year to be exact. Last time we wrote about Avila, it was for his song titled ‘My Love‘. ‘My Love’ was a summer ready single, that was released on Don Diablo’s ‘Hexagon’ label. Today, we are bringing you a new sound courtesy of the Spain-based, Danny Avila. This is in the form of a full-fledged MainStage techno set. The set in question is took place this past September 11, 2021 on the Mainstage of Untold Festival, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. If you’re a fan of Danny Avila, you’re going to want to check his MainStage techno set out.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO