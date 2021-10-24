Live updates: It’s a whole new ballgame for Bucs, Bears

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (7) is hugged by tackle Josh Wells (72) after scoring a touchdown during a victory over the Dolphins earlier this month at Raymond James Stadium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here.

The Bucs aim to become the first team in franchise history to start a season 6-1 when they play the Bears this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

Though Chicago handed Tampa Bay its most embarrassing loss last season, this is not the same team — or circumstances — of a year ago.

Don’t get it twisted. This afternoon’s game against the Bears isn’t the same matchup it was a year ago.

The Bucs’ 20-19 loss was on a Thursday night, in Chicago. Tampa Bay was playing on short rest, four days after having to rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Chargers in the closing minutes. Both teams entered with 3-1 records. Veteran Nick Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, was the Bears’ starting quarterback.

The Chicago team that will enter today’s game at Raymond James Stadium is 3-3. It is quarterbacked by rookie Justin Fields (two touchdowns, three interceptions, three fumbles, 18 sacks), who is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 5-1, playing at home, well-rested after a nine-day break and safely past the closest comparison to the 2020 Chicago game, a Thursday night win Oct. 14 in Philadelphia.

Still, there are similarities.

The Bears rank eighth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 20.7 points per game, and seventh in total defense (330.8 yards per game). Linebacker Khalil Mack is tied for sixth in the league with six sacks.

Penalties continue to be a problem for a Bucs team that was flagged 11 times for 109 yards in last season’s loss.

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, still battling lingering hand/shoulder issues, could play, coach Bruce Arians indicated. Safety Antoine Winfield has passed his concussion protocol and is cleared for action.

But inside linebacker and second-leading tackler Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) will not play. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) also are out.

Follow our writers covering the game on Twitter at @NFLStroud, @TBTimes_Bulls and @Romano_TBTimes.

Time to manage Pierre-Paul’s workload with more Tryon-Shoyinka?

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.