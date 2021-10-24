CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Live updates: It’s a whole new ballgame for Bucs, Bears

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyGgq_0cbHRpFP00
Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (7) is hugged by tackle Josh Wells (72) after scoring a touchdown during a victory over the Dolphins earlier this month at Raymond James Stadium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here.

The Bucs aim to become the first team in franchise history to start a season 6-1 when they play the Bears this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

Though Chicago handed Tampa Bay its most embarrassing loss last season, this is not the same team — or circumstances — of a year ago.

Don’t get it twisted. This afternoon’s game against the Bears isn’t the same matchup it was a year ago.

The Bucs’ 20-19 loss was on a Thursday night, in Chicago. Tampa Bay was playing on short rest, four days after having to rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Chargers in the closing minutes. Both teams entered with 3-1 records. Veteran Nick Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, was the Bears’ starting quarterback.

The Chicago team that will enter today’s game at Raymond James Stadium is 3-3. It is quarterbacked by rookie Justin Fields (two touchdowns, three interceptions, three fumbles, 18 sacks), who is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 5-1, playing at home, well-rested after a nine-day break and safely past the closest comparison to the 2020 Chicago game, a Thursday night win Oct. 14 in Philadelphia.

Still, there are similarities.

The Bears rank eighth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 20.7 points per game, and seventh in total defense (330.8 yards per game). Linebacker Khalil Mack is tied for sixth in the league with six sacks.

Penalties continue to be a problem for a Bucs team that was flagged 11 times for 109 yards in last season’s loss.

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, still battling lingering hand/shoulder issues, could play, coach Bruce Arians indicated. Safety Antoine Winfield has passed his concussion protocol and is cleared for action.

But inside linebacker and second-leading tackler Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) will not play. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) also are out.

Follow our writers covering the game on Twitter at @NFLStroud, @TBTimes_Bulls and @Romano_TBTimes.

Time to manage Pierre-Paul’s workload with more Tryon-Shoyinka?

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Saints’ Demario Davis trolls Skip Bayless after beating Tom Brady, Bucs

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis trolled FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless after he defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints have gotten the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season once Tom Brady joined the team. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless was ever so confident that Buccaneers would emerge with the victory on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Veteran WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an offensive boost on the way. According to Scott Smith of the Bucs’ official website, the team has activated third-year wide receiver Scotty Miller to return from the injured reserve — opening his 21-day period to make his way back onto the field. Cornerback Sean...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bucs#American Football#Buccaneers#Chargers
FanSided

Buccaneers make huge mistake with key offensive player

The Buccaneers will wish they didn’t bring Rob Gronkowski into the Saints game. Hindsight is always 20/20. Everyone always says, “that was a bad idea,” after the fact, but it seems like the Buccaneers should’ve had this idea before bringing Rob Gronkowski back from injury to play against the Saints.
NFL
USA Today

4 bold predictions for Bears's Week 7 matchup vs. Bucs

After facing one legendary quarterback last week, the Chicago Bears are set to play against the most legendary one this week. The Bears travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, a rematch for both team’s after last year’s Thursday night game. Chicago beat Tampa 20-19, but the game will always be remembered as the one where Brady lost count of the downs on the Buccaneers’ last drive.
NFL
The Spun

Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Bears score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, streaming for NFC matchup

35-3 at halftime. Yikes. Not sure even Bears fans expected it to look this bad. Buccaneers just cruising. Eighteen first downs to Chicago's eight. Bears have run just one fewer play, and yet they've done nothing save for a few nice Khalil Herbert runs. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has never been in a hole -- or even close to one -- thanks to Justin Fields' three first-half turnovers.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Bucs Welcome Da Bears After Mini-bye

Where do we start? The Bucs are off to an outstanding start yet it seems every week the team loses a player to injury. But the Bucs are managing to piece together their roster each week and win games. The Bucs are off to a record-setting start despite the obstacles...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy