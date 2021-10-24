Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Shawn Holt age 33 of London on Tuesday night October 26, 2021 at approximately 9:08 PM. The arrest occurred on Somerset Road in London after deputies located a reported stolen vehicle that they were attempting to find following an earlier incident they had investigated off Twin Valley Road approximately 2 miles north of London. Earlier, deputies had been dispatched to a refusal to leave off Twin Valley Road and at that complaint observed Shawn Holt driving a black colored Dodge Nitro and unknown to deputies at the time the vehicle had been taken from a business off North Laurel Rd. approximately 1/2 mile north of London earlier. Later in the evening deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint of a black Dodge Nitro and deputies began actively searching for that vehicle and were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop recovering the stolen vehicle and arresting the suspect. Shawn Holt was charged with receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO