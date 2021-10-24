CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Terry Rozier (ankle) out on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terry Rozier downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's opener

The Charlotte Hornets may not have their full starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers after all. Terry Rozier has been downgraded from probable to questionable following this Wednesday morning’s shootaround, per Hornets PR. Rozier sprained his ankle prior to the Hornets’ second preseason game, ultimately missing the...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers in both team's season opener on Wednesday. Terry Rozier is OUT with a left ankle sprain. He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best...
NBA
chatsports.com

‘He is special’: Terry Rozier offers high praise for James Bouknight

Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight over the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered some praise for the 11th overall pick. Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance to this point. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen so far.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
SportsGrid

Kelly Oubre Starting in Place of Terry Rozier Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets announce Kelly Oubre Jr. will start and make his Hornets debut against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. Oubre will start in place of Terry Rozier, who will miss the season opener because of an ankle injury. Playing 69 games last season with Charlotte, Rozier averaged 34 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and was second on the team in usage, only behind LaMelo Ball with a 24% usage rate.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
The Spun

Spurs Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran NBA Forward

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs will begin the 2021-22 season. The organization made one final roster move on Monday in preparation of the season. The Spurs announced just moments ago that they’ve waived veteran forward AL-Farouq Aminu. “The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Al...
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night. The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open. The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third […]
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy