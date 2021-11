Cloud9 Blue defeated Rise in the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifer today and earned the final ticket to the VALORANT Champions event. Rise entered the LCQ Grand Final after a surprising flawless run, defeating FaZe Clan, Cloud9 Blue, and 100 Thieves along the way. Many considered Rise an underdog going into the event, but they’ve proven they are one of the best teams in the region. They also faced their fair share of challenges, like supamen disconnecting during their match against Cloud9 Blue during overtime. They returned the next day sending Cloud9 to the lower bracket, maintaining their momentum against 100 Thieves, and securing their spot in the grand final.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO