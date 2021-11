Philadelphia 76ers fans don't need another reason to have Ben Simmons on their minds, as Tuesday brought us all the Simmons-related drama that we could handle. The 25-year-old was thrown out of practice, suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, and was once again the focal point of NBA talk for the day. Is that not enough material to nullify the need for any other reasons to think about Simmons?

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO