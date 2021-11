LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Nothing compares . Nothing’s close to this. I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable,” shared Vanessa Bryant in a video-taped deposition by Zoom as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. The suit, which includes claims of negligence and emotional distress, amongst others, alleges that she suffered emotional distress after learning some first responders allegedly took and shared graphic images of Kobe’s body. During the deposition, Bryant recounted the day her husband and daughter and seven others had died. The crash happened on January 29, 2020. She testified that she learned of the...

