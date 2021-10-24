CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We needed to dominate and I think we did': Hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah hails Liverpool's sublime win at Manchester United... as Graeme Souness insists there is NOBODY he would swap the Egyptian for

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was left delighted after his side humiliated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Egyptian scored his third hat-trick for The Reds after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota gave his side a 2-0 lead just 13 minutes into the game - leaving the home crowd shell-shocked.

Salah also managed to get an assist and he hailed his side's win as he admitted he could have gone solo in the build-up to Keita's opener in the first-half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3sS1_0cbHQAXB00
Mohamed Salah was left delighted with his team's 5-0 win over Manchester United 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCjuX_0cbHQAXB00
The Egyptian scored a hat-trick against Manchester United to take his league tally to 10

Salah told Sky Sports: 'I think it's great to win 5-0 here. We knew before the game it would be tough if we didn't play our football. We managed to do that from the beginning which made the game a bit easier.

'We knew they would come and would try to give everything to win the game so in our heads we had to be 100 per cent, we needed to dominate the game and I think we did it.'

Asked about his personal run of goalscoring form, the 29-year-old said: 'As long as the team keep winning, I'm more than happy. I'm always trying to give assists.

'The first one I could go alone but I gave it to Naby (Keita), so I think I'm trying always to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGWs6_0cbHQAXB00
Graeme Souness said he would not swap Salah with any other player in the world 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zF1LZ_0cbHQAXB00
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was also full of praise for Salah 

Salah's performance impressed former Reds midfielder Graeme Souness who said: 'He's on fire, he's the best striker right now. If you had to swap him with anyone, you wouldn't do it. He's the best this season, it's nice to watch, a delight to watch.'

Gary Neville was also full of praise for Salah. He said: 'He's a player who decides when he wants to win a game. He's at his peak, very rare you see players like that in the Premier League, when they are at their very best.

'He is unbelievable, Alisson is exactly the same along with van Dijk.'

Following his Hat-trick on Sunday, Salah has now scored a remarkable 15 goals in just 12 games across all competitions this season.

Comments / 0

KEYT

Man United humiliated: Salah hat trick in 5-0 Liverpool rout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League. Fewer United fans were there to witness the final embers of the embarrassment unfolding on Sunday, having already booed the players off at halftime. The home fans started streaming away once Paul Pogba was sent off for a lunging tackle with 30 minutes remaining. The only surprise was United didn’t concede again with 10 men. Naby Keïta started the rout after five minutes, Diogo Jota added another in the 13th and then Salah picked up the scoring to net for a 10th consecutive game for Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah picks up where he left off last week, while hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino cruises into the top 10... but is Cristiano Ronaldo's time in our Premier League POWER RANKINGS finally up this week?

The Premier League finally returned to our television screens following the completion of another international break. Premier League title winner Claudio Ranieri made his return to the division to take charge of his first game as Watford manager – but the welcoming party was well and truly spoiled by Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
LFCTransferRoom

"It’s Refreshing" Former Manchester United Player And Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah For Saying He's The Best

Sky Sports Punidt Gary Neville believes that it is good to hear Mohamed Salah say he's the best player in the world. Talking on Sky Sports Friday Night Football, the former Manchester United right-back says Mohamed Salah had every right to believe he's the best. Mohamed Salah is currently playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings: Mohamed Salah nets hat-trick as Reds eviscerate rivals

Liverpool demolished an abysmal Manchester United on Sunday to secure a 5-0 derby victory and go within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea.It took Jurgen Klopp’s side just five minutes to open the scoring at Old Trafford, with Naby Keita the first to find the net.Diogo Jota struck next, before Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the United dugout and more misery on the home fans.And it only got worse for the hosts when Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Keita.Here is how every player performed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Hat Trick#Egyptian#Sky Sports#Reds#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah sprints away from a huge crowd as he films the new Pepsi advert in Liverpool with a body double brought in to ensure the forward is in perfect condition for Sunday's trip to Manchester United

Just days after his match-winning brace in Liverpool's Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, Mohamed Salah has been snapped filming a new advert for Pepsi. The Egyptian forward has been one of football's many star names to advertise for the soft drink company for quite some time and was last year cast alongside Lionel Messi in one advert.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I would love to stay until the last day of my football career': Mohamed Salah admits he WILL commit the rest of his playing days to Liverpool as FSG owners continue to mull over new contract

Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay with Liverpool for the rest of his playing career. The 29-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool are anxious to finalise negotiations over a new long-term contract. "It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah is 'the best striker in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score', claims Arsene Wenger as Liverpool star continues his hot streak with a brace in thrilling win at Atletico Madrid

Arsene Wenger has called Mohamed Salah as the 'best striker in the world' and credited his 'confidence, creativity and intelligence' for setting him apart from the rest. The 29-year-old Egyptian forward scored twice more during Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'His Hand Gets Stronger' The Athletic Journalist James Pearce On Mohamed Salah's New Contract After Liverpool's 5-0 Win Against Manchester United

Athletic journalist James Pearce says Mohamed Salah's case for a new contract is getting stronger by the game. After a scintillating 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. All eyes are back on Mohamed Salah's contract situation. The 'Egyptian King' put in another world class performance as he comes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Salah hat-trick as Solskjaer's side thrashed

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they handed out a thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford. On a day of acute embarrassment for United and Solskjaer, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
go955.com

Soccer-Salah hat-trick as Liverpool put five past shambolic United

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, romping to a stunning 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future in serious doubt. United were 4-0 down at halftime for the first time in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Mohamed Salah hailed a “big win” for Liverpool as the Egyptian forward’s hat-trick inspired a 5-0 victory against humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s side ran riot in the 202nd meeting of English football’s biggest rivals. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota...
PREMIER LEAGUE
