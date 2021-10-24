CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Dune,' on big and little screens, tops N.America box office

By Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Hq2a_0cbHQ8qy00
Actors Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, who star in new sci-fi thriller 'Dune,' are seen September 6, 2021 at an avant-premiere of the film in Paris /AFP/File

New sci-fi thriller "Dune," a classic that almost demanded big-screen treatment, topped the North American box office this weekend with a take estimated at $40.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Yet that solid three-day showing for Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert opus came even as studio Warner Bros. released the film simultaneously for small-screen streaming via HBO Max, an increasingly common pandemic-era practice.

With an all-star cast led by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, the film tells the tale of a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a treacherous desert planet.

"Dune," with a plainly relevant environmental subtext, has taken in $180 million overseas, and Villeneuve, whose growing sci-fi catalogue includes "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival," hopes to make this the first in a two-part saga.

In distant second was last weekend's leader, Universal's horror flic "Halloween Kills," at $14.5 million. A follow-on to 2018's "Halloween," it again stars Jamie Lee Curtis, and the studio has said she will be back for another sequel next year.

Third place went to United Artists' latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," at $11.9 million. Daniel Craig stars, supposedly for the final time, as 007 is dragged out of retirement for one last -- no really! -- assignment.

In fourth was Sony superhero film "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," at $9.1 million. Tom Hardy stars as a journalist whose symbiotic link to an alien gives him superpowers.

And fifth went to a new 20th Century release, computer-animated sci-fi comedy "Ron's Gone Wrong," at $7.3 million. Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms are among the voice actors telling the story of a socially awkward middle-schooler in the future who receives a defective but good-hearted robot as a present.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Addams Family 2" ($4.3 million)

"The Last Duel" ($2.1 million)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($2 million)

"The French Dispatch" ($1.3 million)

"Free Guy" ($258,000)

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Zach Galifianakis
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Timothee Chalamet
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Was Offered Batgirl Villain Role Before Brendan Fraser Signed On

Yesterday, it was revealed that Doom Patrol star Brandan Fraser has joined the cast of the Batgirl movie as the villain, Firefly. Now a new report has suggested that Fraser was not the first choice to play the pyromaniac antagonist as that honor seems to go to Sylvester Stallone. According to a post by Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, not only was the 75 year old action star the original choice for the role, but would have been cast in the movie had things worked out differently with Stallone.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Hbo Max#Voice Actors#N America#Afp File New Sci Fi#North American#Exhibitor Relations#Warner Bros#Sci Fi Catalogue#Universal#United Artists
POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
mediapost.com

October's Movies Earn $638M In Theaters, 'Dune' Now Tops At Box Office

As Warner Bros.' “Dune” returned to No. 1 at the box office for the second week in a row, October became the best-performing month for theatrical movies since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Comscore says October pulled in $638 million in U.S. box-office revenue. The previous best-performing month...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Dune” Holds, “Soho” Soft At Box-Office

It was a busy marketplace, but Halloween proved a poor weekend at the box-office with plenty of films falling hard or starting soft. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” retained the top spot in its second weekend with $15.5 million, a 62% drop from its opening weekend. The film now stands at $292.1 million worldwide.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Dune Succeeded At The Box Office, But A Sequel Might Be Riskier

Film fans around North America rejoiced this weekend as the much-anticipated "Dune" finally hit theaters, in addition to being released on HBO Max. Despite the hybrid release, which has seemingly hampered the earning potential for other Warner Bros. releases, this year, director Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel defied expectation, taking in $40.1 million over the weekend at the domestic box office. Coupled with the already solid international numbers, not to mention widespread critical acclaim, it seems all but assured that a "Dune" sequel is in the cards. As exciting as that may be for fans, this presents...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Morning Sun

New ‘Dune’ adaptation hits the big screen and HBO Max

Denis Villeneuve’s somberly majestic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel “Dune,” with its grand-scale architecture and thundering sonic blasts, would certainly be best experienced on the big screen. But “Dune” will be streaming simultaneously on HBO Max beginning Friday giving audiences a choice in how and where to see one of the year’s most anticipated spectacles. “Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet as the heir to the House Atreides, which has taken over the mining of a precious resource on the desert planet of Arrakis. Little goes according to plan on Arrakis, where locals rebel against the industrial occupiers and other challenges mount. The starry cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. But the greatest appeal of “Dune” may be its sweeping sands and grand sci-fi cinematography. In theaters and available on HBO Max, Oct. 22.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Denis Villeneuve's dreams of 'Dune' reach the big screen

It was the eyes that drew Denis Villeneuve to "Dune." Long before he'd decided to become a filmmaker, he was just a teenager browsing a bookstore when he spotted the cover of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. But it wasn't a hard sell for the biology obsessed 14-year-old who had already learned that science fiction was a way to dream on a grand scale.
MOVIES
Daily Reflector

'Dune' makes it to the big screen, again

I used to belong to the Science Fiction book club in the 1960s. One of the selections was a novel by Frank Herbert titled “Dune.” I was gobsmacked with its epic storytelling. Band Day brings back the music after year without marchingA sprawling sci-fi novel destined to become a classic,...
MOVIES
fox16.com

Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Dune’ Lands at Box Office With $40 Million Opening

Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” has shown that the floor for the box office has been raised this month, earning a $40 million opening weekend from 4,125 locations as it beats projections for a $30-35 million domestic start. It’s a positive sign for both Warner Bros. and the box office, as both...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Dune” Tracking For Healthy Box-Office

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary’s $165 million sci-fi epic “Dune” finally hits cinemas and multiple overseas markets this weekend including China. Reports indicate the movie is targeting a global weekend in the $70 million+ range this weekend to add to its $129 million foreign box-office total so far. Tracking for...
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy