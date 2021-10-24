CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

William Hurt’s Mistress Wanted to Divorce Him - But Firstly She Had to Prove They Were Married

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

William Hurt was the TV darling of female fans back in the 1980s. However, behind the set, his personal life was anything but perfect. Read on to find out how his mistress wanted to divorce him.

Hurt, who is 6ft 2 with blue eyes, was one of TV's biggest stars in the 80s. He was also once named one of the sexiest men alive by Playboy magazine.

He has appeared in movies such as "Body Heat," "Gorky Park," and "The Big Chill." He played an airhead anchorman in "Broadcast News" and won an Oscar for his performance in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tt072_0cbHQ7yF00

WILLIAM HURT'S DIVORCE DRAMA

Hurt's first marriage was to Mary Beth Hurt, an actress. Their marriage ended in 1982, after seven years. At the time, the actor was living with Sandra Jennings, who was already pregnant.

Hurt and Jennings met in Saratoga Springs, NY, in 1981, where he was about to appear in a play, and Jennings was performing with the New York City Ballet. She left her 8-year-old ballet career when she became pregnant.

Jennings, who was eight and a half months pregnant, moved into Hurt's rented apartment in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he was filming "The Big Chill." She later gave birth to their son Alexander Devon Hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guosC_0cbHQ7yF00

Things took a bad turn, though, when Jennings left the actor in 1984 after three and a half years of living with him.

She accused the actor of verbally and physically abusing her. She claimed Hurt once slapped her while she held their son, Alexander, who was five years old at the time. She also claimed he once came home drunk and urinated on the couch.

Jennings tried to file for divorce but was told she had to prove she was legally married to Hurt before proceedings could begin. She claimed the actor promised her undying love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAgoK_0cbHQ7yF00

Even though a marriage never occurred between the two, Jennings claimed that her position rose to that of a wife during the time they lived together. She said her claims stood according to a law of marriage in South Carolina.

Hurt was paying her $2,000 monthly allowance. He was also funding the maintenance of her New York apartment, Alexander's school, medical expenses, and paying her Visa charge card to foot her bills.

She claims the allowance left her destitute, which was why she filed for divorce to get a share of Hurt's assets which was estimated to be around $10 million in 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nZcl_0cbHQ7yF00

The Justice of the State Supreme Court, Jacqueline Silbermann, admitted that Jennings's chances of winning the case are questionable. She explained that South Carolina does not automatically recognize two people living together as a common-law marriage.

She also said if a relationship is unlawful at its inception, the law believes it remains so. As stated in South Carolina law, a common marriage cannot occur if one of the parties is already married.

Even though Jennings and Hurt started living together on October 31, 1982, the actor was still married to his first wife, Mary. His divorce became official on December 9, 1982, and he didn't know until six days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyWfU_0cbHQ7yF00

Jennings could only legally prove her case from the divorce date until January 10, 1983. However, her lawyer Richard Golub assured her that this wouldn't be a problem.

Jennings claimed she and Hurt entered a prenuptial agreement in 1983 when he told her about his divorce from Mary. Hurt denied the claims, with Jennings and her lawyer unable to present any evidence.

Judges heard testimonies from Sherlie Credle, Jennings' doctor's wife, who claimed the actor referred to Jennings as his wife on a phone call. Unfortunately, she couldn't provide the exact date Hurt made the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lrQm_0cbHQ7yF00

Mary, in her testimony, claimed she encouraged her ex-husband to marry Jennings, but he refused. She said the actor told her Jennings would have his baby shortly before their divorce and admitted she wasn't embarrassed because their marriage was over.

In his testimony, Hollywood writer and Producer Tim Zinnemann said he had stayed next door to Hurt and Jennings during the time they moved in together. He said Jennings often admitted she was frustrated because Hurt wouldn't marry her.

Zinnemann said several of the women in the movie "The Big Chill" cast also organized a baby shower for Jennings. Hurt was adjudged not to have had a common-law marriage with Jennings. This ruling was further upheld in the States Courts of Appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vpm5N_0cbHQ7yF00

REFLECTION AND FUTURE ENDEAVOURS

In an interview with The Guardian, Hurt admitted that he woke up one day and realized he needed to make a change. He said living on the edge is not conducive to great acting.

He claimed that not having any fragilities or frailties is a myth and that one has to find a balance. He admitted he stopped in the early 1990s. Around this time, he left Hollywood as well.

He has since turned down roles in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Misery." He also went to France and had another child with French Actress Sandrine Bonnaire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K39Wq_0cbHQ7yF00

Hurt recently returned to acting in Harold Pinter's theatre drama "No Man's Land" alongside director Allen Nause. He was nominated as lead for his brilliant performance on "Too Big to Fail" by HBO.

One of the play's coveted parts also went to Hurt's son Alex who recently graduated from New York University with a degree in theater. The play would be the first time the father and son would work together.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vulture

Dr. Dre’s Messy Divorce Followed Him to His Grandma’s Grave

Messy. There’s no other way to describe Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce. On Monday, TMZ reported that Young’s process server tried to give Dre legal documents while he was standing at his grandmother’s burial site during her funeral. Sources connected to the former couple are giving conflicting reports, but all reports involve a cemetery. Those close to Young say that Dre was served in the parking lot of the cemetery, while Dre sources said it happened right as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. The papers were regarding payment of attorney fees for Young. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, believes he has paid the full amount of $325,433. However, the judge’s final order was $1,550,000, which means Dre still owes the difference. The acrimonious split between the high-profile couple has been dragging on since the divorce was announced in June 2020 and is marked by abuse allegations and financial disputes. Young and Dre were married for 24 years.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
hiphollywood.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Engaged To Mistress

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to the mother of his love child. A source spilled the tea to Page Six though they didn’t reveal when Hunter popped the question to his mistress turned girlfriend Sharina Hudson. Per the source Hunter bought a ring, back in April 2020 and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Alexander, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Tori Spelling feels 'trapped' in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after fight... but she REFUSES to address woes when questioned on Wendy Williams

They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hurt
Person
Harold Pinter
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistress#Playboy#Anchorman#Hurt
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
34K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy