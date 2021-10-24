OHSAA football playoffs: Final computer ratings and local first-round matchups

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its football district seeds and bracket for the upcoming postseason Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-three local teams will compete in the postseason, which is in its first season of expansion. For the first time, the top 16 teams in each region qualified for the playoffs.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

Here is a look at Toledo-area regions.

DIVISION I, REGION 2

Final ratings

1. Marysville (9-0) 38.2071, 2. Springfield (8-1) 33.0211 3. Wayne (8-2) 28.4871, 4. Whitmer (8-2) 24.9000 , 5. Centerville (7-3) 23.9117, 6. Findlay (7-3) 22.1602 , 7. Dublin Jerome (6-4) 19.6313, 8. Perrysburg (7-3) 17.9796 , 9. Kettering Fairmont (6-4) 16.4723, 10. Olentangy Liberty (5-5) 15.9288, 11. Miamisburg (6-4) 15.8553, 12. Springboro (5-4) 14. 8180, 13. Start (5-5) 11.1505 , 14. Dublin Coffman (3-7) 9.0712, 15. Northmont (3-6) 6.4087, 16. Delaware Hayes (3-7) 5.5521; 17. Middletown (1-8) 0.7222; 18. Beavercreek (0-10), 0.0000.

Local games

■ No. 13 Start at No. 4 Whitmer

■ No. 11 Miamisburg at No. 6 Findlay

■ No. 9 Kettering Fairmont at No. 8 Perrysburg

DIVISION II, REGION 6

Final ratings

1. Highland (9-1) 31.1586, 2. Avon (8-2) 28.1000, 3. Barberton (9-1) 27.8778, 4. Central Catholic (8-2) 27.68685 . 5. Avon Lake (7-3) 22.0500, 6. Olmsted Falls (8-2) 20.8500, 7. Fremont Ross (7-3) 20.1194, 8. Anthony Wayne (8-2) 19.6000 , 9. Rhodes (6-2) 19.1171, 10. North Royalton (7-3) 18. 8975, 11. Valley Forge (6-3) 16.6214, 12. St. John’s Jesuit (4-5) 16.3177 , 13. North Olmsted (6-4), 15.6417, 14. Lakewood (5-5) 14.9972, 15. St. Francis (4-6) 12.5541, 16. Waite (4-4) 10.2184 ; 17. Northview (6-4) 10.1682 ; 18. Wadsworth (3-7) 10.0318; 19. Westlake (4-5), 9.1458; 20. Grafton Midview (3-7), 7.85; 21. North Ridgeville (3-7); 22. Clay (2-8) 4.5684 ; 23. Parma (3-5) 4.3699; 24. Brecksville-Broadview Heights (2-8) 3.649; 25. Parma Normandy (1-8) 1.3984; 26. Springfield (1-8) 0.6111 ; 27. Bowsher (1-9) 0.55 ; 28. Amherst Steele (0-10) 0.

Local games

■ No. 16 Waite at No. 1 Medina Highland

■ No. 15 St. Francis at No. 2 Avon

■ No. 13 North Olmsted at No. 4 Central Catholic

■ No. 12 St. John's at No. 5 Avon Lake

■ No. 10 North Royalton at No. 7 Fremont Ross

■ No. 9 Rhodes at No. 8 Anthony Wayne

DIVISION III, REGION 10

Final ratings

1. Norton (9-0) 30.8660, 2. West Holmes (10-0) 28.8184, 3. Rocky River (7-3) 24.1124, 4. Mansfield Senior (8-2) 21.9469, 5. Padua Franciscan (7-2) 21.1169, 6. Buckeye (7-3) 19.3167, 7. Tiffin Columbian (6-4) 17.3500, 8. Holy Name (4-5) 15.1706, 9. Bay (5-4) 15.0297, 10. Cloverleaf (4-5) 9.2597, 11. River Valley (5-5) 8.9796, 12. Cleveland Central Catholic (3-6) 7.4107, 13. Lexington (4-6) 7.3531, 14. Rogers (4-5) 6.6515, 15. Southview (4-6) 6.1675 , 16. Copley (3-7) 6.0424; 17. Cleveland Collinwood (3-4) 5.9298; 18. Richfield Revere (3-7) 5.3864; 19. Ashland (3-7) 5.2052; 20. Defiance (3-7) 4.3; 21. Sandusky (3-7) 3.3816; 22. Cleveland East Technical (2-5) 3.2927; 23. Norwalk (1-9) 2.95; 24. Cleveland John F. Kennedy (2-7) 2.6333; 25. Bowling Green (2-8) 1.7112 ; T26. Cleveland Lincoln West (0-6), 0; T26. Mansfield Comprehensive (0-8), 0; T26. Maumee (0-10) 0; T26. Woodward (0-10) 0 .

Local games

■ No. 15 Southview at No. 2 West Holmes

■ No. 14 Rogers at No. 3 Rocky River

DIVISION IV, REGION 14

Final ratings

1. Bellevue (8-2) 26.0000, 2. Clyde (8-2) 24. 8500, 3. Van Wert (9-1) 24.3500, 4. Port Clinton (9-1) 22.8328 , 5. Keystone (8-1) 21.1035, 6. Triway (7-1) 20.4375, 7. Shelby (8-2) 20.4245, 8. Lutheran West (8-1) 19.8399, 9. Perkins (7-3) 19.4000 10. Clear Fork (6-4) 14.1621, 11. Wauseon (7-3) 14.0000 , 12. Huron (6-4) 11.6374, 13. Scott (6-4) 10.9583, 14. Rossford (5-5) 9.9587 , 15. Galion (4-6) 8.3000, 16. Edison (5-5) 8.2581; 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-5) 7.1454; 18. Napoleon (4-6) 6.2399; 19. Bryan (5-5) 6.2 ; 20. Sheffield Brookside (4-5) 5.5096; 21. Upper Sandusky (3-7) 4.5); 22. Ontario (3-7) 3.3; 23. Vermilion (1-9); T24. Lorain Clearview (0-9) 0; T24. Kenton (0-10) 0.

Local games

■ No. 14 Rossford at No. 3 Van Wert

■ No. 13 Scott at No. 4 Port Clinton

■ No. 11 Wauseon at No. 6 Triway

DIVISION V, REGION 18

Final ratings

1. Otsego (9-0) 26.9484 , 2. Elyria Catholic (8-2) 25.4396, 3. Elmwood (8-1) 22.9203 , 4. Indian Lake (7-3) 17.8465, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) 17.6899, 6. Liberty-Benton (7-2) 16.9713 , 7. North Union (8-2) 16.0980, 8. Eastwood (7-2) 15. 7810, 9. Lakota (7-3) 11.5785, 10. Genoa (5-5) 8.9533 , 11. Bath (5-5) 7.8500, 12. Chippewa (4-5) 7.5152, 13. Waynedaale (5-5) 7.3604, 14. Brooklyn (4-6) 7.0648, 15. Pleasant (2-8) 6.9585, 16. Wynford (4-6) 5.8837; 17. West Salem Northwestern (3-7) 5.1021; 18. Oak Harbor (5-5) 4.4572 ; 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-6) 4.35; 20. Fairview Park Fairview (2-7) 2.7791; 21. Lake (2-7) 2.7564 ; 22. Orreveille (2-8) 1.7263; 23. Willard (1-9) 0.9124; 24. Fostoria (1-6) 0.5714; 25. Swanton (0-10) 0 .

Local games

■ No. 16 Wynford at No. 1 Otsego

■ No. 14 Brooklyn at No. 3 Elmwood

■ No. 11 Bath at No. 6 Liberty-Benton

■ No. 10 Genoa at No. 7 North Union

■ No. 9 Lakota at No. 8 Eastwood

DIVISION VI, REGION 22

Final ratings

1. Archbold (10-0) 24.4520 , 2. Crestview (10-0) 22.6474, 3. Carey (9-1) 21.2969, 4. Columbus Grove (10-0) 21.1000, 5. Liberty Center (8-2) 20.0152 , 6. Tinora (9-1) 19.4091, 7. Colonel Crawford (9-1) 15.6707, 8. Gibsonburg (7-2) 13.5437 , 9. Western Reserve (6-3) 13.1405, 10. Cardinal Stritch (5-3) 9.8176 , 11. Seneca East (6-4) 8.3732, 12. Bluffton (5-5) 7.9224, 13. Ottawa Hills (6-4) 6.6308, 14. Van Buren (4-5) 5.2739, 15. Northwood (4-4) 4.9657, 16. Delta (4-6) 4.7428; 17. Wayne Trace (4-6) 4.6813; 18. Bucyrus (3-7) 3.35; 19. Sherwood Fairview (3-7) 3.1197; 20. Evergreen (3-7) 2.6433 ; 21. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-7) 1.7157; 22. Castalia Margaretta (2-7) 1.157; 23. Montpelier (1-7) 0.4375 ; 24. Hicksville (1-9) 0.4; T25. Paulding (0-10) 0; T25. Woodmore (0-8) 0.

Local games

■ No. 16 Delta at No. 1 Archbold

■ No. 15 Northwood at No. 2 Crestview

■ No. 14 Van Buren at No. 3 Carey

■ No. 13 Ottawa Hills at No. 4 Columbus Grove

■ No. 12 Bluffton at No. 5 Liberty Center

■ No. 10 Cardinal Stritch at No. 7 Colonel Crawford

■ No. 9 Western Reserve at No. 8 Gibsonburg

DIVISION VII, REGION 26

Final ratings

1. Hopewell-Loudon (9-1) 21. 0500, 2. Edon (9-1) 20.6105 , 3. Lima Central Catholic (8-2) 19.1792 4. McComb (9-1) 16.2691 , 5. Leipsic (7-3) 13.9126, 6. Upper Scioto Valley (9-1) 13.6646, 7. Antwerp (8-2) 10.7583, 8. Waynesfield- Goshen (8-2) 9.8603, 9. Mohawk (5-5) 9.7783, 10. Patrick Henry (6-4) 9.5500 , 11. Perry (6-4) 9.1619, 12. Ayersville (6-3) 9.1111, 13. Arlington (8-2) 8.1605, 14. Crestview (6-4) 7.9000, 15. Spencerville (5-5) 7.8500, 16. Hardin Northern (6-4) 7.2515; 17. Pandora-Gilboa (6-4) 7.0421; 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-6) 5.2457; 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-7) 2.9172; 20. Ada (1-9) 2.55; 21. Edgerton (4-6) 2.3395; 22. Arcadia (3-7) 2.1553; 23. North Baltimore (3-6) 1.1667; 24. Fremont St. Joseph (1-7) 0.9795 ; T25. Rawson Cory-Rawson (0-9) 0; T25. Hilltop (0-9) 0 ; T25. Vanlue (0-9) 0.

Local games

■ No. 15 Spencerville at No. 2 Edon

■ No. 13 Arlington at No. 4 McComb

■ No. 10 Patrick Henry at No. 7 Antwerp