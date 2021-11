McLaren has come a remarkably long way over the last decade. Ten years ago, the British brand launched its first road-going production car since the F1: the MP4-12C. Since then, its model lineup has expanded considerably and the brand has evolved into a legitimate Ferrari rival. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the MP4-12C, McLaren gathered a selection of supercars and hypercars from the last ten years for a special parade at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in the UK to open the 78th Goodwood Members' Meeting last weekend. It's a great illustration of how much progress McLaren has made in the last ten years.

