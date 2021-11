There has been growing chatter as of late over the uncertain future of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. One recent report noted that the Dolphins have ramped up their efforts to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa has been linked with a move to the Texans in such a possible trade, but recent rumors have also noted that the Washington Football Team could also be a potential landing spot for him ahead of the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO