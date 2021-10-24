CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Ed Sheeran through the years

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran...

People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
Ed Sheeran's house is haunted

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted. The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode. He said:...
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The pop star has revealed that he is self-isolating in an Instagram post but confirmed that he would continue to perform and give planned interviews from home in Suffolk. Ed, 30, captioned the post: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've...
Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
Ed Sheeran Had COVID

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do interviews and performances from home. He said on Instagram, “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.” He added, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.
Ed Sheeran Is A Mega Mentor

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. - The Earthshot Prize honours five inaugural winners with an award of £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) each to pursue solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems at a glitering gala ceremony. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize in October 2020 and hopes that the event will help propel the fight against climate change leading up to the COP26 summit in Scotland, calling those on the shortlist "innovators, leaders and visionaries". (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran is done chasing hits

Ed Sheeran isn't "competitive" anymore. The 'Shivers' singer - who releases his new studio album, 'Equals', on Friday (29.10.21) - used to feel like he had to prove his critics wrong, but after record-breaking success, the 30-year-old Grammy-winner is "way more relaxed" about the numbers side of the music business and is not out to beat his peers.
Ed Sheeran 'proud' to change nappies

Ed Sheeran is "proud" to be an "expert nappy changer". The 'Bad Habits' singer felt "useless" after his wife Cherry gave birth to their daughter Lyra in August 2020 because she was breastfeeding so he felt there was little he could do for them, other than take on household chores and changing the baby.
Album Stream: Ed Sheeran – =

Four years. Fourth album. After a four year hiatus, pop star Ed Sheehan has returned with his fourth studio album, =. Coming with 14 tracks, Ed Sheeran’s voice will take listeners on a complete musical journey with a few modern pop records, a few ballads and some songs that pay homage to 80s pop. He leads the way as the sole artist on each records, but he does enjoy a few contributions from Ant Clemons, Sam Roman, Amy Wadge and Fred Gibson.
Ed Sheeran Releases =

Ed Sheeran released his new album = (Equals) on Friday (Oct. 29th), accompanied by the official music video for “Overpass Graffiti.”. Sheeran said in a statement, “(Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”
Ed Sheeran Cleared to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Finishing COVID Quarantine

Ed Sheeran, who tested positive for COVID-19 literally the day after he was announced as a performer on “Saturday Night Live,” has completed his quarantine and has been cleared to appear on this week’s show, which will be hosted by “Succession” star Kieran Culkin. “Posting this pic to say I’m released from COVID isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer posted on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.” Sheeran, whose fourth full-length album,...
