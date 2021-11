When you order a small item from Amazon, you likely get it delivered in a larger box that’s filled with plastic padding or air pillows—single-use plastic bags of air, meant to protect that product inside its box. But a new investment from the company’s Climate Pledge Fund could change that. Amazon is investing in a company called CMC Machinery, which makes custom-size boxes specifically tailored to the dimensions of a product in a given order—and the e-commerce giant says this technology could reduce the use of approximately 1 billion plastic air pillows by the end of 2022.

