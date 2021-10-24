CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Being evaluated

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Terrell (head) is being evaluated for a possible head injury, according to Tori McElhaney of...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Head Injuries#Head Injury#American Football
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL

