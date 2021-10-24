CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Ty Johnson: Suffers possible concussion

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkjets.com

Ty Johnson and Jets RBs Hope to Play Role of Alpha Dogs at New England

When Ty Johnson exclaims "Dog!" he could be referring to Tevin Coleman, his fellow Jets running back, after TC roared 65 yards on the second kickoff return of his NFL career a little more than a week ago. On the international stage in London, no less. But more likely, Johnson...
NFL
numberfire.com

Ty Johnson (concussion) questionable to return for Jets in Week 7

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (concussion) is questionable to return to Week 7's game against the New England Patriots. Johnson took a big hit, but was able to leave the field under his own power. He is currently being evaluated for a concussion. Johnson was only able to...
NFL
Cumberland Times-News

Ty Johnson has career-high 65 receiving yards against Patriots

New York Jets and former Fort Hill running back Ty Johnson had a career-high 65 receiving yards on six catches against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Johnson’s long reception came during the third quarter on a 21-yard grab from Mike White, who was filling in for injured rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson left the game early in the second quarter with a right knee injury and never returned — the initial diagnosis is a posterior cruciate ligament.
NFL
New York Post

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 78: Can Jets Finally Beat The Patriots? feat. Ty Johnson

Jets fans had a relaxing week. You could even call it a victory. No game means no stress, no frustrations and watching a whole lot of former Jets around the NFL. Some have been good, some have been bad and one of them is helping their draft stock in Geno Smith. The Jets will reset this week and look to pick up their second victory when they take on the 2-4 Patriots in Foxborough. Oddly enough, with a win the Jets would be in second place in what has not been a good AFC East after the Bills.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Concussion#Patriots#American Football
chatsports.com

Michael Carter vs. Ty Johnson: Comparing NY Jets’ RBs

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson have played a combined 341 offensive snaps this season, making up 89.2% of the snaps that the New York Jets have allocated to the running back position. They are the two top dogs in New York’s backfield. Which player deserves to be featured more heavily...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Ty Johnson: Sparks comeback with receiving TD

Johnson rushed four times for 15 yards while catching five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Bengals. Michael Carter compiled 172 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while working as New York's primary backfield option, but Johnson also flourished when called upon, primarily in passing situations. He ignited New York's comeback by scoring the first of two Jets touchdowns in the final five minutes. Johnson was originally ruled out of bounds, but the Jets challenged the play and it was determined that Johnson successfully tiptoed the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown. With 11 catches over the past two weeks, Johnson should be on the PPR flex radar with the Jets set to kick off the Week 9 action Thursday against the Colts.
NFL
AOL Corp

Robert Saleh: 'Anything is possible' at QB after Mike White leads Jets stunner over Bengals in place of Zach Wilson

The New York Jets may have found something in Mike White. The fourth-year pro who never played an NFL snap until taking over last week for an injured Zach Wilson exploded for a 400-yard passing day against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. His big day, along with an assist on a blown call by officials, led the Jets to a stunning 34-31 win over the previously scorching hot Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
testudotimes.com

Terps in the NFL: Ty Johnson has career performance

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson had one of the best games of his career on Sunday. Johnson ran the ball four times for 15 yards, behind starter Michael Carter, against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals entered the game as the No. 1 team in the AFC. The third-year...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy