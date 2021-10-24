Jets' Ty Johnson: Suffers possible concussion

Johnson rushed four times for 15 yards while catching five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Bengals. Michael Carter compiled 172 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while working as New York's primary backfield option, but Johnson also flourished when called upon, primarily in passing situations. He ignited New York's comeback by scoring the first of two Jets touchdowns in the final five minutes. Johnson was originally ruled out of bounds, but the Jets challenged the play and it was determined that Johnson successfully tiptoed the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown. With 11 catches over the past two weeks, Johnson should be on the PPR flex radar with the Jets set to kick off the Week 9 action Thursday against the Colts.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO