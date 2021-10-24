CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Knights Story Trailer Teases a Court of Owls Showdown

By Alexander Navarro
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many new announcements and surprises during this year's DC FanDome, the DC virtual event has just released a brand new official story trailer for its upcoming video game Gotham Knights. The upcoming video game based on the DC Comics characters had its initial announcement, and first trailer reveal during last...

movieweb.com

