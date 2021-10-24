CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (head/neck) going on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbhbQ_0cbHNzvp00

The Ottawa Senators are placing goalie Matt Murray on injured reserve after he suffered head and neck injuries in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the visiting New York Rangers.

In addition to revealing Murray’s status, Senators coach DJ Smith added that rookie center Shane Pinto is expected to miss one to two weeks with an upper-body injury he suffered in Thursday’s 2-1 home loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Pinto, 20, who has one assist in four games this season, missed Saturday’s loss to the Rangers.

Murray, 27, was inadvertently kneed in the head by the Rangers’ Chris Kreider. He is expected to miss the Senators’ next two games — at home against the Washington Capitals on Monday and at the Dallas Stars on Friday.

In two games this season, Murray is 0-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. The Senators recalled Filip Gustavsson from AHL Belleville to serve as their No. 2 goalie behind Anton Forsberg while Murray is out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btFiy_0cbHNzvp00
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Sharks spoil Senators' party as Brady Tkachuk, Matt Murray make season debuts

Consider this the real Ottawa Senators home opener. That Oct. 14 game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs was just a dress rehearsal. For here was Ottawa winger Brady Tkachuk, finally wreaking havoc again, his massive form beneath the No. 7 jersey crashing into San Jose Sharks players all night long.
NHL
theScore

Senators' Murray headed to IR, Pinto to miss 1-2 weeks

The Ottawa Senators will place goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve with a head/neck ailment, head coach D.J. Smith said Sunday, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch. The 27-year-old exited Saturday's contest against the New York Rangers in the third period after forward Chris Kreider collided with his head.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Shane Pinto
Person
Filip Gustavsson
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#The San Jose Sharks#The Washington Capitals#Ahl Belleville#Dfs#Field Level Media#Colorado Avalanche
chatsports.com

Dylan Gambrell traded to Ottawa Senators

Forward Dylan Gambrell has been trade to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The seventh round selection in question originally belonged to the San Jose Sharks and was traded to Ottawa early last season. On Jan. 21, 2021, the Sharks acquired forward Jack Kopacka from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defender Trevor Carrick. The Sharks then packaged Kopacka with the seventh-round pick to acquire defender Christian Jaros from the Senators.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
visitsaintpaul.com

Minnesota Wild vs Ottawa Senators

On November 2, 2021, the Minnesota Wild will play against the Ottawa Senators at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy