Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton to start Game 1 vs. Astros

Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton will see some familiar faces on Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Braves announced Sunday that Morton will start the opener of the best-of-seven series against the host Houston Astros, the team he played for from 2017-18.

Morton picked up the win for the Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. He spent two years with the club and the following two with Tampa Bay, facing Houston in both the 2019 American League Division Series and 2020 AL Championship Series.

Morton, 37, is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three postseason starts this year. He received a no-decision Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing two runs on three hits with six walks in five innings.

The Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez on Tuesday. He is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA in three 2021 postseason starts.

Valdez, 27, was brilliant in his last outing. He permitted one run on three hits in eight innings to earn the win in a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

