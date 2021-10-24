CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton to start Game 1 vs. Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNvma_0cbHNy3600

Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton will see some familiar faces on Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Braves announced Sunday that Morton will start the opener of the best-of-seven series against the host Houston Astros, the team he played for from 2017-18.

Morton picked up the win for the Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. He spent two years with the club and the following two with Tampa Bay, facing Houston in both the 2019 American League Division Series and 2020 AL Championship Series.

Morton, 37, is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three postseason starts this year. He received a no-decision Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing two runs on three hits with six walks in five innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6VO6_0cbHNy3600 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

The Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez on Tuesday. He is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA in three 2021 postseason starts.

Valdez, 27, was brilliant in his last outing. He permitted one run on three hits in eight innings to earn the win in a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Framber Valdez
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Playoffs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#The Boston Red Sox#Los Angeles Dodgers Mlb
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The World Series Is Atlanta's to Lose

Maybe we should’ve known the World Series would play out this way. After all, the postseason does not come down to the best team winning, but to the team that’s playing the best. Right now, Atlanta is that team and has been since the playoffs began. Tonight, Atlanta has a chance to win its first ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: How much will Freddie Freeman’s new contract cost?

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
FanSided

How many teams have come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?

Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
MLB
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
WJBF

With pitchers fried, Braves’ Fried tries to win World Series

By BEN WALKER HOUSTON (AP) — At this point, they’re all fried. Starters, openers, closers and the rest of them. So many pitching changes by the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, it’s sometimes hard to keep track of who’s on the mound. “Everybody that’s in the World Series right now is gassed, everybody,” Braves manager […]
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy