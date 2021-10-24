CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Ja’Marr Chase rumbles through Baltimore Ravens defense for 82-yard TD reception

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzKtD_0cbHNxAN00

No other rookie in the NFL is making a bigger impact in his first season than Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. By far the leading candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year , Chase has been tough to stop for any opponent this season.

The Baltimore Ravens got a taste of just how incredible the former LSU star is, during Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals receiver.

Halfway through the third quarter with the Bengals leading 20-17, Bengals quarterback and former Tiger teammate Joe Burrow found Chase on a quick strike across the middle of the field on 3rd-and-2. Chase caught the pass and quickly discarded three Ravens defenders as he sprinted the rest of the way for an 82-yard touchdown reception.

Chase already came into this Week 7 matchup fourth in the NFL among pass-catchers with 553 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This latest play will only add to his lore. Chase now has more receiving yards in a player’s first seven games than any other receiver in NFL history .

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Apologies to Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals

Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox apologizes to the Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase for being so critical towards them for not drafting OT Penei Sewell, because Chase is a stud and Cincinnati is possibly the biggest surprise in the NFL this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Td#Lsu#Bengals#Tiger#Cbs
southernillinoisnow.com

Bengals bury Ravens in Baltimore

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have company atop the AFC North. Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter of Cincinnati’s 41-17 dismantling of the Ravens in Baltimore. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He also set an NFL record for most yards receiving over his first seven career games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Focused on Stopping Bengals Rookie Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Ja'Marr Chase faced lofty expectations as the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft ... and he's met every single one of them. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver leads the team with 553 yards receiving on 27 receptions with five touchdowns. All of the other rookie wideouts have four touchdowns combined.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Dispatch

‘He’s made the NFL look easy’: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey impressed with Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase is off to a historic start in Cincinnati. The Bengals’ first-round pick is more than living up to the expectations set for a player taken with the No. 5 overall pick. In addition to ranking in the top-5 in receiving yards and touchdowns six games into his first NFL season, he’s now drawing attention from opponents’ No. 1 cornerbacks.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase makes more NFL history after burning Ravens for 82-yard TD

It seems like every week Ja’Marr Chase takes the field, he does something few, if any NFL receiver has ever done, especially in his rookie season. After tearing through opposing defenses through his first six games, Chase faced his biggest challenge of the season today vs. a stout Baltimore Ravens defense, which features Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens DC Has Quite The Comparison For Ja’Marr Chase

As a clear frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, first-round wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has garnered plenty of praise from big-time names across the NFL. On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale piled on with some praise of his own. Noting Chase’s size, speed, athleticism and pass-catching...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy