WATCH: Ja’Marr Chase rumbles through Baltimore Ravens defense for 82-yard TD reception
No other rookie in the NFL is making a bigger impact in his first season than Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. By far the leading candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year , Chase has been tough to stop for any opponent this season.
The Baltimore Ravens got a taste of just how incredible the former LSU star is, during Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals receiver.
Halfway through the third quarter with the Bengals leading 20-17, Bengals quarterback and former Tiger teammate Joe Burrow found Chase on a quick strike across the middle of the field on 3rd-and-2. Chase caught the pass and quickly discarded three Ravens defenders as he sprinted the rest of the way for an 82-yard touchdown reception.
Chase already came into this Week 7 matchup fourth in the NFL among pass-catchers with 553 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This latest play will only add to his lore. Chase now has more receiving yards in a player’s first seven games than any other receiver in NFL history .
