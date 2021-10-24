CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

COVID-19 cases on the Treasure Coast Oct. 15-21

 9 days ago
385 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on the Treasure Coast between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. Data from the Florida Department of Health.

Treasure Coast counties reported 385 new positive COVID-19 cases between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, according to the Florida Department of Health , as the latest surge in the pandemic continues to abate.

Indian River County reported 57 new cases, Martin County reported 111 new cases, and St. Lucie County reported 217 new cases. Reported cases are down significantly from this time seven weeks ago, which saw some of the highest numbers of positive cases since the pandemic began 21 months ago.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Indian River County reported 12 new COVID-19 hospitalizations between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; 10 deaths from COVID-19 were reported during the same period.

During the same period, Martin County reported 19 new hospitalizations and fewer than 10 deaths; and St. Lucie County reported 34 new hospitalizations and 25 deaths, according to the CDC.

All three counties recorded substantial rates of community transmission, according to the CDC.


