Fatal Brooklyn Center Crash Closes Highway 100

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after crashing his car on Highway 100 Saturday night.

According to police reports the man was driving a Ford Econoline heading northbound on Interstate 694 near Brooklyn Center.

Law enforcement suspect the car lost control and rolled down the embankment landing on its side, killing the driver. The accident temporarily shut down Hwy 100 Saturday evening.

Road conditions were reported as dry, airbags were deployed, and there is no indication alcohol was involved in the accident.