CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fatal Brooklyn Center Crash Closes Highway 100

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after crashing his car on Highway 100 Saturday night.

According to police reports the man was driving a Ford Econoline heading northbound on Interstate 694 near Brooklyn Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhW9e_0cbHNskk00

(credit: MnDOT)

Law enforcement suspect the car lost control and rolled down the embankment landing on its side, killing the driver. The accident temporarily shut down Hwy 100 Saturday evening.

Road conditions were reported as dry, airbags were deployed, and there is no indication alcohol was involved in the accident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Driver, Passenger Injured In New London Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Train Hits, Pins Down Teen’s Ankle In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle. The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were playing on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m. Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead, Man Severely Injured In Eden Prairie Hotel Room

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are investigating Tuesday after a dead woman and a severely injured man were found in a hotel room. Eden Prairie officials say police responded shortly before 11 a.m. on a welfare check at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive. Inside, officers found a woman’s body in a guest room along with a man suffering “significant injuries.” Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His name was not released; nor was the name of the dead woman. Investigators believe the incident was not random. There is no threat to the public, police say.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi Rollover Blocks All Traffic On Westbound Highway 36 In Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Roseville say to avoid westbound Highway 36 after a semi rollover late Monday morning. The Roseville Fire Department tweeted a picture of the scene near Snelling Avenue, showing the semi blocking all traffic. Avoid westbound highway 36. We are ok scene of a semi rollover blocking all traffic. pic.twitter.com/VaLEYrkMKE — Roseville, MN FD (@RosevilleMN_FD) November 1, 2021 The story is developing, so check back.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Center, MN
Accidents
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Self-Defense Class Enrollment Increases 15% Due To Surging Crimes, Including Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police say they arrested another carjacking suspect on Tuesday morning. Monday night, the city saw a string of six attempted carjackings in less than two hours. The surge of carjackings and crimes has urged many to sign up for self-defense classes. At Krav Maga Minneapolis, enrollment went up by 15%. “Often somebody will be either threatened, or have an incident happen and it’ll scare them, and they realize they need to learn something to help protect themselves,” said co-owner Gail Boxrud. Instructors at the self defense studio are certified to teach law enforcement, but have focused on mainly on teaching civilians. While...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

In 90 Minutes, 3 Armed Carjackings, 3 Attempted Ones Reported In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a string of carjackings and attempted carjackings in the city’s south side Monday evening. The first reported armed carjacking happened at about 6:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Lake Street. An attempted carjacking at gunpoint happened at about 6:48 p.m. on the 4800 block of Upton Avenue South. The victim told police the suspects arrived and fled in an SUV. Four minutes later, a person was carjacked at gunpoint on the 4700 block of Garfield Avenue South by four males who fled in a black SUV. Just after 7 p.m., a driver was robbed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a shooting took place in north Minneapolis Sunday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:18 P.M. in the area of 3600 block of Fremont Avenue North. North Memorial Medical Center notified MPD that an adult man with a gunshot wound was being treated at the hospital. Police confirmed the man was involved in the shooting on Fremont Ave. The man later died at the hospital from his wounds. Police say preliminary information indicates that the shooter and the victim knew one another and that it appeared to be an isolated incident. Little else is known at this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mexican Nat’l Tried To Check Bags With Meth, ‘Ghost Gun,’ Armor-Piercing Bullets At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man from Mexico with trying to smuggle methamphetamine, several firearms and dozens of armor-piercing bullets onto a flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix last week. The criminal complaint states Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno checked two pieces of luggage before getting onto a Delta Airlines flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Oct. 29. TSA agents found more than two pounds of meth inside, as well as two pistols and a homemade, untraceable AR-15-style rifle. The luggage also contained 241 bullets, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds. Aguilar-Moreno faces a count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, and a count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the U.S. He made his first court appearance Tuesday.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Accident#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Fire Damages 4-Plex In Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire has damaged a quad-plex in Maple Grove overnight. The fire happened along Juneau Lane North at 93rd. At least three people were attended to by first responders with North Ambulance, but reportedly only as a precautionary measure. All residents were evacuated.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Minneapolis Police Officer Ty Jindra Convicted Of Stealing Drugs While On Duty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis police officer Ty Jindra was convicted Tuesday of stealing drugs from suspects while on duty. The United States Attorney’s Office says Jindra, 29, “abused his position in order to obtain controlled substances including methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, tramadol, and other drugs by deception and by conducting unconstitutional searches and seizures.” The FBI assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with the investigation into his misconduct, which took place between September of 2017 and October of 2019. Investigators found that Jindra, from Elk River, would obtain drugs while on duty, often though illegal searches. He then wouldn’t report, log or submit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff In Belgrade Following Woman’s Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody and a woman is being treated for stab wounds after an eight-hour standoff Monday in Belgrade. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Washburn Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller said they were sent a photo of an injured woman inside the residence. Officers set up a perimeter and a SWAT team was called in for negotiations with the suspect. The victim was later released from the home, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect finally exited the home and was arrested at about 6 p.m. Police say criminal charges will likely be filed against him. The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
BELGRADE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Killing 12-Year-Old London Bean Now In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young man charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Bean has been arrested. Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, is in the Hennepin County Jail Monday, according to Minneapolis Police, who say the department is “grateful to Rev. Jerry McAfee and other community partners who worked with Grady’s mother to bring about this peaceful arrest.” Jeremiah Grady (credit: Hennepin County) Grady is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Bean’s killing on Sept. 8, in addition to the same charge “for the attempted murder of a second juvenile.” MORE: Minneapolis Community Groups Call For Unity, Cooperation With Police Following London Bean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into State Patrol Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Patrol car in Brooklyn Center, officials say. The incident happened on Friday night shortly before 11 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 252. State Patrol says the trooper was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘He’s A Fighter’: Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 11, Goes Home 6 Months After Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eleven-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. is finally home with his family, six months after he was shot in the head while riding in a car in north Minneapolis. He was released Monday from Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, surrounded by his parents and grandparents as his wheelchair was loaded into the vehicle that would finally drive him home. His family is thankful and hopeful he continues to progress during his recovery at home. “It has been a long six months, but today is the day Junior comes home,” said grandmother Sharrie Jennings. She is counting her blessings, after waiting for what seemed like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Injured While Battling House Fire In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A firefighter was hurt and a person was rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. The fire started shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to the first and second floors of the home. Credit: CBS Officials say the firefighter hurt their ankle after falling into a hole in the floor. Two other firefighters were checked out for possible overexertion. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital. Crews found one cat who had died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Afraid’: Man Carjacked Twice In Recent Weeks Left Shaken After Being Held At Gunpoint

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Violent carjackings around the Twin Cities have left people on edge. The Minneapolis Police Department say there’s an average of one carjacking a day. One man, unfortunate enough to be carjacked twice, shared his experience of being held at gunpoint. Craig Boettcher was never the type to fear anything, but that changed about a week ago when he visited a friend near north Minneapolis. “When I came out of the house, two guys out of nowhere came with guns pointed at my gut,” Boettcher said. Boettcher says the guys threatened him to hand over his keys. At that moment,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Police Chiefs Concerned Over Outcome Of Minneapolis Ballot Question

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Minneapolis and Question 2 on the ballot. It’s top of mind for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annual meeting in St. Cloud on Election Day. They too are waiting to see what voters decide. Police chiefs tell WCCO the outcome of Question 2 will impact the policing profession. “I think law enforcement across the state is concerned. I think that just the question that is on the ballot is to some extent delegitimizing what we do...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed After SUV Collides With Tractor Near Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman died Friday after her SUV collided with a tractor in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 71 just south of Bemidji. A Ford Explorer was traveling north on the highway when it collided with a tractor carrying a fertilizing cart. The driver of the SUV died in the crash. She was identified as a 34-year-old Park Rapids woman. Her name has yet to be released. The driver of the tractor, a 36-year-old Bemidji man, was unharmed. It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Double Fatal Burnsville Crash Caused By ‘Excessively High Speeds’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in a high-speed crash that killed two young adults in early April. According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Camille Dennis-Bond, 19 of Burnsville, faces two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the April 4 incident. Camille Dennis-Bond (credit: Dakota County) An 18-year-old man faces the same charges, but was 17 years old at the time, so he will be prosecuted as a juvenile unless the court certifies him as an adult. A delinquency petition and a petition for...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Gets 15 Years After Being Stopped With Pot, Meth, Heroin And Other Drugs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking after being caught with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Buster Travoire Gaston, 45, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and 10 years of supervised release for his role in a multi-drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, Gaston was stopped by a state trooper in June of 2019 while he was traveling across Minnesota. The car he and another individual were in was “loaded with drugs,” prosecutors said. A search...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy