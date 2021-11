James Harden’s quest to rebuild his confidence and get back to his usual self on the hardwood is going to take time. It was another difficult night for Harden during the Nets’ 106-93 defeat to the Heat at Barclays Center Wednesday night. The guard finished with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting overall and 3-of-8 from three to go with seven assists and seven boards in 36 minutes. His play in the second quarter when he scored 11 of those 14 points did provide a spark in an otherwise listless performance. Steve Nash think he’s seeing positive signs through the cracks.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO