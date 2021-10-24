CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews continue to fight fire on cargo ship near Vancouver Island, Coast Guard says

By Rolf Boone
Olympian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The fire was reportedly extinguished about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to AP. Crews continued to fight a fire on board a cargo vessel in Strait of Juan de Fuca waters near Victoria, British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said via social media on Sunday. The fire on...

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Vancouver Island#Cargo Ship#Fire Fighting#Accident#Ap#The Canadian Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Times Colonist
WRAL News

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out. The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10...
ACCIDENTS
101 WIXX

Canadian Coast Guard says monitoring container ship fire

(Reuters) – The Canadian Coast Guard said it is monitoring a fire that broke out on a container ship off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation. “The Canadian Coast Guard received a report around 11am this morning from...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fire on cargo ship off Canada ‘stabilised’ but still burning, officials say

A fire that broke out on board the Zim Kingston container ship off the coast of Canada has been “stabilised”, the coast guard said, but continues to burn spewing out toxic substances.The container ship is anchored five miles off the coast of Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, and most of its crew has been evacuated amid the stormy weather impacting the North American west coast.The coast guard said the fire, which started on Saturday, had spread across 10 containers on the ship, although the vessel’s owner Danos Shipping had said only two were affected. “Depending on weather tomorrow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
thefreepress.ca

Coast guard says crews hope to board burned ship off Victoria, later Monday

An official with the Canadian Coast Guard says an opportunity is expected Monday evening for crews to board a container ship smouldering off the coast of Victoria. Paul Barrett says Resolve Marine salvage and firefighting crews are at the scene, but a storm had prevented anyone from boarding the MV Zim Kingston.
ACCIDENTS
gcaptain.com

ZIM Kingston Cargo Fire Stabilized, Canadian Coast Guard Says

The fire on board the containership ZIM Kingston is reported to be stabilized and the ship secured, the Canadian Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon. The ship remains at anchor at Constance Bank off of Victoria, British Columbia. The anchor handling tugs Maersk Tender, Maersk Trader, and offshore tug Atlantic Raven,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Crew of 16 rescued from burning ship near Vancouver, Canada

Sixteen people were evacuated this week from a burning container ship, the Zim Kingston, off the Pacific coast of Canada. The ship was en route to Vancouver when it caught fire late on Saturday, though officials said there was no safety risk from toxic fumes to people living along the coast.
ACCIDENTS
Olympian

Plywood punctures ambulance windshield, nearly striking driver, Colorado officials say

A 2-foot-by-4-foot piece of plywood punctured an ambulance windshield in Colorado, fire officials said. Two firefighter paramedics had dropped off a patient at the hospital and were returning to the fire station when the board struck the driver side windshield on Oct. 28, spokesperson for West Metro Fire Rescue Ronda Scholting told McClatchy News.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Plane Off Cape Cod

ORLEANS (CBS) — The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for a missing plane off of Cape Cod. The pilot, who has not been identified, was alone when he left Reading, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon and was supposed to meet a friend in Chatham Sunday night. The friend contacted authorities about two-and-a-half hours after the pilot was supposed to arrive. The Coast Guard said it searched for 55 hours in an area covering more than 2,076 square miles “with no sign of missing pilot or aircraft.” The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the incident. “It’s a needle in the...
ORLEANS, MA
thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRQE News 13

Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy