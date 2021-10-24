CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Box Office: 'Dune' Leads With $47 Million, 'Venom' Sequel Crosses $350 Million Globally

By Rebecca Rubin
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” led the international box office, generating $47.4 million from 75 overseas territories over the weekend. The sci-fi epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, had the biggest turnout in China, where the film opened to $22 million, a muted result in the world’s largest movie market. “Dune”...

POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Dune Debuts at $40 Million, but Is It Enough to Secure Part Two?

We just passed the 15th anniversary of Dennis Green’s legendary rant when his Arizona Cardinals blew a big second half lead to the Chicago Bears. “They are who we thought they were,” he yelled. It’s appropriate that the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune would be unveiled four days after that anniversary, because a similar proclamation could be made at its expense, though not for its quality; critics have been very favorable to it with an 83% on the Tomatometer. No, Dune was already facing an uphill battle as a science-fiction entity with a following that qualified more as cultish than broad. But as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 hybrid release strategy with HBO Max – even if it hit one ceiling on its opening weekend – it is pretty clear that Dune is what we thought it was at the box office.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dune Exceeds Box Office Expectations In Its Opening Weekend, So Can The Sequel Get The Green Light Now, Please?

Dune fans have anticipated this past weekend for years – and in two distinct ways. Obviously the first is the actual opportunity to see Denis Villeneuve’s Dune on the big screen (as intended by the filmmakers) and experience what it’s like to be taken away to the desert planet of Arrakis. The other reason has been in anxiety looking forward to the box office returns, understanding the numbers as a key influence in Warner Bros. giving the green light to a sequel. Well, now the receipts are in, and I’m excited to say that the news is very good.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Dune' Opens Strong With $5.1 Million in Thursday Previews

“Dune,” an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famously unadaptable sci-fi epic, opened to a lordly $5.1 million in Thursday previews. The film will unspool across 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. “Dune” centers on a group of aristocratic families who are vying for control of a desert planet that contains a natural resource, dubbed “spice,” of enormous value.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

James Bond Bests Venom Challenge to Continue U.K. Box Office Reign as 'Dune' Looms

James Bond film “No Time to Die” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in succession collecting £8.4 million ($11.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore. Daniel Craig’s swan song now has an impressive total of £68.5 million. More from Variety. Sony release “Venom: Let There...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Voyaging to a $33 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

North American audiences are seeing the spice flow on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office, targeting a $33 million opening weekend haul. Other industry projections have the film opening as highly $39.1 million. The studios’ adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel of the same name launched to $17.5 million on Friday. “Dune” has generally earned auspicious reviews from critics, and the movie-going public is responding well too — the film landed an “A-” CinemaScore rating, indicating strong approval from audiences. Warner Bros. has also debuted “Dune” simultaneously...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Korea Box Office: 'Venom 2' Easily Holds off 'Dune' New Release

“Dune” managed to earn $2.54 million between Friday and Sunday which was equivalent to a 39% share of the total market. Over its five opening days, the sci-fi epic earned a total of $3.47 million. More from Variety. Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve on Overcoming Their Fears to Make 'Dune'
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Dune’ to Set New Box Office Record for Denis Villeneuve With $33 Million-Plus Launch

Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” is on course to set a new career box office record for director Denis Villeneuve. After grossing $17.5 million from 4,125 locations on Friday, industry estimates have the sci-fi epic earning a $39 million opening weekend while Warner Bros. is estimating a $33 million start in keeping with the film’s pre-release $30-35 million projection range.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sci-Fi Epic ‘Dune’ Debut Spices Up Box Office With $40.1 Million First Place Finish

Warner Bros.’ big-budget sci-fi epic Dune spiced up the box office this weekend with a $40.1 million domestic debut. Topping predictions that had the star-studded spectacle opening in the $30-$35 million range, director Denis Villenueve’s eye-candy adventure easily snagged the top spot in North America (where it is also streaming on HBO Max) and continued to clean up overseas, where it has been playing for weeks. But with the movie’s hefty $165 million price tag, will Dune’s performance prove strong enough for the studio to green light its proposed sequel? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Wes Anderson’s latest indie curio, The French Dispatch, got off to a hot start in the specialty market, where it earned the biggest per-screen average for any film—big or small—of 2021.
MOVIES
EW.com

Dune claims $40 million at the box office alongside HBO Max home viewing

The sleepers awakened and headed to the movies. Sci-fi epic Dune pulled in $40 million domestically in its opening weekend, with overseas box office pushing the worldwide total past $200 million. The Denis Villeneuve film also debuted Thursday on HBO Max, which likely took a sandworm-sized bite out of ticket...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

China Box Office: ‘Dune’ Makes Solid $21 Million Debut, But Loses to Local War Epic ‘Battle of Lake Changjin’

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune made a solid start at China’s theatrical box office over the weekend, opening to a healthy $21.9 million. But the artful sci-fi epic proved no match for the enduring nationalistic appeal of Chinese blockbuster The Battle of Lake Changjin, which added $32.3 million to its mammoth box-office total despite opening nearly a month ago. The Battle of Lake Changjin has now earned an astounding $828.1 million (RMB 5.3 billion), according to data from Artisan Gateway, and it will likely become China’s biggest film of 2021 — which is to say, the biggest movie in the world this year...
MOVIES
actionnewsnow.com

Warner Bros. sets 'Dune' sequel for 2023 after strong box office opening

The Dune story continues. Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to this weekend's No. 1 film, will hit theaters in two years. The movie is set to be released on October 20, 2023. The first installment of "Dune," a science-fiction epic starring Timothée Chalamet, notched...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘Dune’ Sequels Could Still Happen Even Without Blockbuster Box Office

With the rise of streamers, ticket sales become less of a factor for many films Hollywood wants to turn into long-lasting IP. Even before the pandemic, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” was shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic gambles of the year. And based on the opening weekend numbers, it wouldn’t look like this gamble resulted in a jackpot for the Burbank studio or its China-based production partner.
BURBANK, CA
flickeringmyth.com

Dune mines $40 million at the U.S. box office, but opens soft in China

It was a big weekend for box-office analysts and fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune alike, because the critically lauded science-fiction epic was opening in two of the most important territories when it comes to mining cash from cinema-goers, and with the fate of a concluding chapter on the line, it was something of a mixed result.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Global expansion pushes ‘Dune’ to top of weekend box office and $221m total

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (World) 3-day (World) 3-day (Int’l)Cume (Int’l) Territories. 1. Dune (Warner Bros) $87.5m $220.7m $47.4m $180.6m 76. 2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) $47.4m $352.4m $38.3m $179.6m 54. 3. No Time To Die (Universal) $44.9m $525.6m $33m $405.6m 73. 4. The Battle At Lake Changjin (various)...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Imax says it has had best October ever with global box office at $100 million and counting

Imax Corp. said Monday it has enjoyed its best ever October with global box office at $100 million and counting, beating the previous record takings of $84 million in October of 2013. The operator of cinemas with 3-D and other enhanced screens said the record was mostly due to the strong performance of "Dune," the science-fiction blockbuster directed by Denis Villeneuve, which chalked up $9 million in North American Imax theaters to account for 22.5% of the film's overall domestic total. "Filmed with IMAX cameras, Warner Bros./Legendary's "Dune" scored IMAX's biggest global October opening weekend ever -- earning $17.8 million globally across the IMAX network for the weekend, an unprecedented 20% of the film's weekend total," the company said in a statement. "Dune" debuted on 1,300 Imax screens in 36 countries and captured 23% of overall box office in China, 19% in the UK, 18% in South Korea and 30% in two weeks in Japan. Imax shares were slightly lower premarket, but have gained 21% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
MOVIES

