Journal of Free Speech Law Public Conversations with Authors

By Eugene Volokh
 9 days ago

My fellow Journal executive editor Prof. Jane Bambauer has been organizing these, and I expect them to be tremendously interesting. The first will be Tuesday (Oct. 26), noon Pacific/1 pm Mountain/2 pm Central/3 pm Eastern; you can...

Daily Illini

Opinion | Proposed protest policy protects free speech

The amendments to the U.S. Constitution are not ordered by importance — a concept that should be evident by the right to not quarter a militia in your home preceding the right to due process. However, countless would agree the First Amendment is the most fundamental to our republic. An...
PROTESTS
Inside Higher Ed

Alumni Organize to Protect Free Speech

IStock/Getty Images Plus — Several alumni groups are forming a collective alliance to defend academic freedom and mobilize others to fight for free speech, which they say is “under attack.”. The Alumni Free Speech Alliance, started by free speech alumni groups from Cornell University, Davidson College, Princeton University, the University...
COLLEGES
WashingtonExaminer

Appeals Court Should Affirm Protection of Public Employees’ Off‐Job Speech

When may the government fire or discipline public employees for off‐the‐job speech? Salvatore Davi is a hearing officer at a New York state agency that hears appeals of welfare claims. In a private Facebook discussion Davi made comments critical of permanent welfare dependency and argued that a public safety net should be intended to help people regain self‐sufficiency. These comments offended another member of the group, who complained to Davi’s employer and leaked a copy of his comments to a legal activist group representing welfare recipients.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Eric Goldman
Person
Nadine Strossen
Person
Eugene Volokh
Person
Jack Balkin
hudsonvalley360.com

Free speech in the internet age

Each new technological advance has brought along its own set of fresh challenges. The internet is one such advance, a marvelous, near-instantaneous linking of all the world’s brains, and, with it, a free speech problem concerning the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation. There’s a substantial difference between these two, going...
INTERNET
Columbian

Ambrose: AG at war with free speech

It was a president named George Washington who said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led like sheep to the slaughter,” and right now Merrick Garland is leading us. Cheated out of a seat on the Supreme Court and failing as U.S. attorney general, the poor man is furthering the prospect of Americans having to shut up on public issues and thereby risking slaughter in the form of authoritarian governance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Why Falsely Claiming It’s Illegal To Shout Fire In A Crowded Theater Distorts Any Conversation About Online Speech

It keeps coming up, the all-too-common, and all-too-erroneous, trope that “you can’t shout fire in a crowded theater.” And it shouldn’t, because, as a statement of law, it is completely wrong. It’s wrong like saying it’s legal to rob a bank. Or, perhaps more aptly, it’s wrong like saying it’s illegal to wear white after Labor Day. Of course such a thing is not illegal. It’s a completely made-up rule and not in any way a reflection of what the law on expression actually is, or ever was. And it’s not without consequence that so many people nevertheless mistakenly believe it to be the law, and in so thinking use this misapprehension as a basis to ignore, or even undermine, the otherwise robust protection for speech the First Amendment is supposed to afford.
LAW
BBC

Cancelled Guernsey Covid event 'not attack on free speech'

Event organisers criticising Guernsey's pandemic response have branded a decision to stop an event happening at a States-owned facility as "an attack on freedom of speech". The Channel Island Integrative Health Alliance (CIIHA) planned to hold the event at the Performing Arts Centre. Ed Ashton, Director of Operations, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#The Indiana Law Journal#Digital Platforms
mynspr.org

Conversations on Race: Q&A with Dr. Lesa Johnson on bias in journalism

In this week’s conversation on race, Chico State Sociology Professor Dr. Lesa Johnson continues her conversation with NSPR's Ken Devol about institutional power and implicit bias. They focus on examples of bias and journalism, and how those in positions of power can recognize their privilege to reduce harm. This interview...
CHICO, CA
Yale Daily News

Buckley Program hosts event on free speech after recent Yale Law School controversy

Eda Aker and Sarah Cook, Contributing Photographers. Amid national conversations about racism and free speech triggered by Yale Law School’s recent handling of an allegedly-discriminatory email sent by student Trent Colbert LAW ’23, The William F. Buckley Jr. Program hosted a discussion on Friday on how universities balance free speech with discrimination claims from students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Wilson County News

Free speech, religion begin with voting — for Prop. 3!

Technology is a wonderful thing, but to the extent that it keeps us from experiencing the real world and delving deeper into issues, it can be detrimental. This could be a key reason why more people don’t vote. They are too busy clicking on social media to take the time to explore the real world. Take the election in Texas.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
plymouth.edu

Plymouth State to Host a Conversation on Free Speech with Former ACLU President Nadine Strossen

Plymouth State University (PSU) will host a ‘Conversation on Free Speech’ with Nadine Strossen, Professor, New York Law School, and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), on Wednesday, November 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Merrill Place Conference Center on PSU’s campus and virtually via Zoom.
PLYMOUTH, NH
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Reason.com

Kavanaugh Highlights Texas Abortion Law's Threat to 'Second Amendment Rights, Free Exercise of Religion Rights, Free Speech Rights'

Texas law S.B. 8 bans pre-viability abortions, which is something that Texas lawmakers are specifically prohibited from doing under existing U.S. Supreme Court precedent. To dodge legal accountability in federal court, those state lawmakers outsourced S.B. 8's enforcement to private actors. According to the law, "any person" may sue "any person who…aids or abets the performance or inducement of abortion" and win at least a $10,000 bounty plus legal fees if the civil suit is successful. Because no state official is doing the enforcing, Texas maintains, no state official may face a pre-enforcement proceeding in federal court over this obvious denial of a judicially recognized constitutional right.
TEXAS STATE
callnewspapers.com

Decorated bricks spur free speech discussions

In early 2021 the Sunset Hills Art Committee asked residents to help decorate a new playground at Watson Trail Park by painting a brick for a mural, with some bricks now being called into questions by residents for being “offensive.”. The bricks, now all combined into a circular mural, include...
SUNSET HILLS, MO
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter on the University of Florida Situation

The Academic Freedom Alliance has released its public letter on the situation at the University of Florida. The administration of the University of Florida has attempted to block three political science professors from serving as expert witnesses in a lawsuit against the state over the recently enacted voting law, as discussed by co-blogger Eugene Volokh here. This is an egregious violation of academic freedom and the First Amendment. If accepted in this case, it would have broad ramifications for how state universities operated across a host of other cases.
COLLEGES
MSNBC

Facebook Papers show free speech hypocrisy on Vietnam

In the name of protecting freedom of speech, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long been willing to endure criticism that his company is too permissive of hate speech, misinformation and calls to violence. But a new report from The Washington Post shows that Zuckerberg has, in fact, been willing to censor posts aggressively to ensure Facebook isn’t kicked out of a desirable market.
INTERNET
villages-news.com

Attorney general has threatened free speech

I watched United States Attorney General Merrick Garland as he was questioned by the Senate Judicial Committee, on his memo to his deputies in various states, where he wants them to become involved with parents who are upset by school boards who include CRT or critical race theory in their children’s curriculum. He wants them to look for opportunities to prosecute them under a federal crime using the Internet or phone or other devices that cross state lines to “ harass” or “ intimidate” a school board member. He considers multiple phone calls , which are annoying, as “ harassment”!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Comments / 0

