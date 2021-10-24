CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

2,000 migrants storms through National Guard, march towards U.S.

By Christina Aguayo
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKiMP_0cbHMKDb00


EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The latest caravan heading to the United States started marching earlier Saturday from Tapachula. The caravan is about 2,000 people strong, most of them from Central America.

According to our source in Tapachula, the migrants are carrying flags from Nicaragua, an American flag with out any stars and a banner which reads ‘Joe Biden is for all.’

In addition, he said, men are positioned at the front of the caravan so they can lead the charge when attempting to move past a series of barricades set up by the Mexican National Guard and Border Agents which is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon. The caravan clashed with officials and easily stormed by, continuing their trip to the U.S.
Directly before the march, the leader of the caravan, Irineo Mujica said that he is frustrated saying,

“With Donald trump we knew what we had, with bidden we don’t know. He doesn’t seem to have a clue what to do with immigration because he says one thing and does another. He promise immigration reform he hasn’t done it, he promised he was going to take care of migrants he hasn’t done it.”

AG Ken Paxton concerned about taxpayer dollars, asylum changes, unfinished border wall

Attorney General Ken Paxton talks impacts of illegal immigration, “The harm is the massive increase in crime.”

