Ceremony held for 'Tom Hawley Way' in remembrance of Tom Hawley

The city of Las Vegas dedicated a portion of a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley.

‘Chopper Tom’ worked for the local NBC news affiliate in Las Vegas for more than 30 years before recently losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street, where Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear joined Hawley’s friends and family for the event.