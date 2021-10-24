CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ceremony held for 'Tom Hawley Way' in remembrance of Tom Hawley

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKaMT_0cbHMGgh00

The city of Las Vegas dedicated a portion of a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley.

‘Chopper Tom’ worked for the local NBC news affiliate in Las Vegas for more than 30 years before recently losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

RELATED: Longtime Las Vegas traffic reporter Tom Hawley has died

The ceremony took place on Saturday at Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street, where Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear joined Hawley’s friends and family for the event.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chopper#Nbc
KTNV 13 Action News

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 14, Oct. 29, 2021

In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at the best places in town for pumpkin spice treats, where you can go to find sea creatures in the middle of the desert and how an artist with a background in aviation is bringing "experiential archaeology" to the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy