If you’re on the full steam train that is Bachelor Nation, then you know good and damn well that (1) there is never any getting off (SOS 😭), and (2) Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres TONIGHT! That’s right—the wait is officially over. BiP kept us entertained through the summer, but now we are ready to cozy up and watch this gal date 30 men at one time find true love. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about tuning in to the show this season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO