LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Aim to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs. Texans

The Cardinals are 6-0 and heavily favored to improve to seven wins Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Houston enters at 1-5 and on a five-game losing skid since starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a hamstring injury.

With a win, the Cardinals could match the best start in team history at 7-0, but the players understood this week not to take any game lightly.

As it stands, the Cardinals are 20-point favorites at home, according to SI Sportsbook.

First quarter

- The Texans won the toss and will defer.

- First play, first down. Kyler Murray to A.J. Green.

- Zach Ertz makes his first catch on the second play.

- The Cardinals punt after Murray gets sacked on second down by Maliek Collins.

- Cardinals force three-and-out on first defensive stand. Markus Golden had a sack on third down, his fifth of the year.

- Arizona's offense goes three-and-out after a bad snap from Max Garcia and another sack. Rough start up front for the Cardinals.

- SAFETY: Murray fails to get out of the end zone. 2-0 Houston.

- End of Q1: 2-0 Houston.

Second quarter

- Field goal Texans. 5-0 Houston.

- Murray is back in the game after being roughed up on the safety (which may have been a facemask).

- Cardinals pick up first downs to Ertz and DeAndre Hopkins. Ball across midfield.

- Cardinals get inside the 10-yard line. Doing better at utilizing run.

- Ertz gets a carry on a reverse play. He got down to the one. Initial call was a fumble, but that was overturned.

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray finds Hopkins open at the goal line over the middle. That is Hopkins' first TD against his old team. 7-0 Cards.

- Cardinals CB Byron Murphy gets called for taunting

- FUMBLE: Golden with a strip sack and recovery. Cards ball.

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Arizona takes advantage of the turnover and a huge third-down throw by Murray to Green. Murray then found Kirk in the end zone. 14-5 Cards.

- Cardinals will get the ball back with 1:35 left in the half.

- The Cardinals drove inside the red zone. Ball on the 17 with 22 ticks left.

- FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Matt Prater hits from 31 yards. 17-5 Cardinals.

- End of Q2, Cardinals lead 17-5

Third quarter

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray finds Ertz for a 47-yard catch and run. That is Ertz's first Cardinals score. 24-5.

- INTERCEPTION Texans. Murray gets picked off for the first time since Week 3.

- End of Q3. 24-5 Cardinals.

Fourth Quarter

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Running back James Conner carries it in for 18 yards. 31-5 Cards.

- The Cardinals run out the clock and defeat the Texans 31-5.

Pregame

Inactives

Lawrence and Daniels are hurt, while Isabella and Streveler are healthy scratches.

Texans:

Tight end-tight end love

Ertz is making his team debut Sunday.

Packers

The Green Bay Packers beat Washington 24-10 to improve to 6-1. They face Arizona on Thursday Night Football this coming week.