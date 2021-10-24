CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Aim to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs. Texans

By Alex Weiner
 9 days ago

The Cardinals are 6-0 and heavily favored to improve to seven wins Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Houston enters at 1-5 and on a five-game losing skid since starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a hamstring injury.

With a win, the Cardinals could match the best start in team history at 7-0, but the players understood this week not to take any game lightly.

As it stands, the Cardinals are 20-point favorites at home, according to SI Sportsbook.

First quarter

- The Texans won the toss and will defer.

- First play, first down. Kyler Murray to A.J. Green.

- Zach Ertz makes his first catch on the second play.

- The Cardinals punt after Murray gets sacked on second down by Maliek Collins.

- Cardinals force three-and-out on first defensive stand. Markus Golden had a sack on third down, his fifth of the year.

- Arizona's offense goes three-and-out after a bad snap from Max Garcia and another sack. Rough start up front for the Cardinals.

- SAFETY: Murray fails to get out of the end zone. 2-0 Houston.

- End of Q1: 2-0 Houston.

Second quarter

- Field goal Texans. 5-0 Houston.

- Murray is back in the game after being roughed up on the safety (which may have been a facemask).

- Cardinals pick up first downs to Ertz and DeAndre Hopkins. Ball across midfield.

- Cardinals get inside the 10-yard line. Doing better at utilizing run.

- Ertz gets a carry on a reverse play. He got down to the one. Initial call was a fumble, but that was overturned.

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray finds Hopkins open at the goal line over the middle. That is Hopkins' first TD against his old team. 7-0 Cards.

- Cardinals CB Byron Murphy gets called for taunting

- FUMBLE: Golden with a strip sack and recovery. Cards ball.

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Arizona takes advantage of the turnover and a huge third-down throw by Murray to Green. Murray then found Kirk in the end zone. 14-5 Cards.

- Cardinals will get the ball back with 1:35 left in the half.

- The Cardinals drove inside the red zone. Ball on the 17 with 22 ticks left.

- FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Matt Prater hits from 31 yards. 17-5 Cardinals.

- End of Q2, Cardinals lead 17-5

Halftime stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JXKn_0cbHLcwm00

Third quarter

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray finds Ertz for a 47-yard catch and run. That is Ertz's first Cardinals score. 24-5.

- INTERCEPTION Texans. Murray gets picked off for the first time since Week 3.

- End of Q3. 24-5 Cardinals.

Fourth Quarter

- TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Running back James Conner carries it in for 18 yards. 31-5 Cards.

- The Cardinals run out the clock and defeat the Texans 31-5.

Pregame

Game day fits

Maxx Williams has to watch from home after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago. But, he's got the spirit of a game day.

Inactives

Lawrence and Daniels are hurt, while Isabella and Streveler are healthy scratches.

Texans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FGxG_0cbHLcwm00

Tight end-tight end love

Ertz is making his team debut Sunday.

Packers

The Green Bay Packers beat Washington 24-10 to improve to 6-1. They face Arizona on Thursday Night Football this coming week.

Comments / 0

All Cardinals

Disrespect from National Media Continues for Undefeated Cardinals

Everybody insists they've seen this movie before. Watching the Arizona Cardinals begin the season with a load of wins is Déjà vu for fans who watched quarterback Kyler Murray and Co. lead their team to a 5-2 record in 2020 before ultimately missing the postseason in dramatic fashion. The Cardinals,...
NFL
All Cardinals

Texans HC Culley: 'I Don’t See Weaknesses' with Cardinals

This week's game at State Farm Stadium between the Cardinals and Texans looks one-sided on paper. Arizona is 6-0 and Houston is 1-5 without a win since the season opener. Neither team is looking at the matchup in that way, though, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saying Wednesday that Houston is an NFL team with professional players who can win.
All Cardinals

Ertz Excited to be with Cardinals After Whirlwind Week

To say the last week has been a whirlwind for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz would be a huge understatement. Ertz played in the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night game last week against Tampa Bay, knowing a trade would be announced the next day. He played 46 of 52 snaps (88%) and scored a touchdown, then held an emotional farewell press conference in the morning before boarding Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane bound for the desert after being told he could wait until after the weekend to travel. He then flew with the team to Cleveland the following day.
NFL
TexansDaily

Undefeated: How to Watch Texans vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans travel to Phoenix to face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Texans are coming off a 31-3 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week while the Cardinals moved to 6-0 with a 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Practice Notebook: Zach Ertz is Here

Zach Ertz took the practice field in his new Cardinals threads for the first time on Wednesday. The Cardinals officially acquired the veteran Friday morning to replace Maxx Williams, who is done for the season with a knee injury. Ertz was not eligible to play in last Sunday's game since...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals O-Line Unit Filled with Leaders

Sometimes decisions that appear minor when they occur take on greater importance when it matters most. That was surely the case with Cardinals offensive lineman Max Garcia. A guard throughout his career with the Denver Broncos and then in Arizona, offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler opted to also have Garcia be a center in the offseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

The Houston Texans are staying on the road next Sunday to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Texans will be stumbling in from a defeat. The oddsmakers predicted a rough...
NFL
All Cardinals

