New York City, NY

George Washington Bridge celebrates 90th birthday

ABCNY
ABCNY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxycI_0cbHKchJ00

It's a birthday that bridges the past and present.

The George Washington Bridge, which links New York City and New Jersey, turned 90 years old on Sunday, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"The George Washington Bridge is more than just a bridge, it's an integral part of our region's economy. Congratulations on 90 years of service and happy birthday GWB," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on Sunday.

The bridge was formally dedicated on Oct. 24, 1931, by New Jersey Gov. Morgan Larson and -- at the time -- New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

MORE NEWS: NYC union group demands $500 payments for vaccinated workers

An umbrella group representing public employees in the New York City, is demanding $500 payments for workers who already got the COVID vaccine.

The two cut a ribbon which stretched across the bridge.

The world's longest suspension bridge was built at a cost of $60 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this story



Comments / 0

 

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

