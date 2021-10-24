CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Lake County plane crash sends pilot to hospital

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 9 days ago
A plane crash near St. Ignatius sent one person to the hospital on Sunday, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Bell told MTN News the crash occurred Sunday afternoon near the St. Ignatius airport. He said it was a single-engine plane, with only one occupant inside.

The pilot is believed to have been leaving the Ronan area, and the plane had mechanical difficulties. The pilot attempted to land near the airport and crashed nearby.

Bell said crews responded and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

