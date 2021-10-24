The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 6.5% on Sunday. An additional 520 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 697,961.

There have also been 149,972 probable antigen test results being positive, with 115 added Sunday.

DHSS has recorded a total of 11,951 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state dashboard says new cases are down by 18.3% over the past seven days. The positivity rate dropped by 0.9% in that same time, while tests are down 7.8%.

In the state's healthcare system, 1,111 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 296 are in the ICU and 197 are on ventilators.

Sunday numbers show that 54.9% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 66.6% and 41.7% for those ages 12 to 17.

In total, 6,424,815 of the vaccine have been put into the arms of residents in the Show-Me State. In the past 7 days, the average daily doses given was 10,536.

The post SUNDAY UPDATES: 520 new COVID-19 cases added across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .