CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

SUNDAY UPDATES: 520 new COVID-19 cases added across Missouri

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faN9N_0cbHKQ3T00

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 6.5% on Sunday. An additional 520 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 697,961.

There have also been 149,972 probable antigen test results being positive, with 115 added Sunday.

DHSS has recorded a total of 11,951 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state dashboard says new cases are down by 18.3% over the past seven days. The positivity rate dropped by 0.9% in that same time, while tests are down 7.8%.

In the state's healthcare system, 1,111 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 296 are in the ICU and 197 are on ventilators.

Sunday numbers show that 54.9% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 66.6% and 41.7% for those ages 12 to 17.

In total, 6,424,815 of the vaccine have been put into the arms of residents in the Show-Me State. In the past 7 days, the average daily doses given was 10,536.

The post SUNDAY UPDATES: 520 new COVID-19 cases added across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 1,085 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,080 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 790 new cases of the virus. That's above Missouri's daily average of 678 cases for the testing method. State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 29, 2021. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 1,085 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: Nearly 5,000 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 4,998 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,525,813 on Thursday, October 21. There were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 30,815, according to the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Pioneer Press

Tuesday COVID-19 update: New cases down for first time in weeks

Data released Tuesday by state health officials suggests there’s a chance Minnesota’s fourth wave of COVID-19 infections might be beginning to ebb. The 5,663 new infections reported Tuesday was about 29 percent fewer new cases than were reported a week ago. Health officials report new data each business day that is current through 4 a.m. the previous business day and Tuesday’s release typically includes data from multiple days over the weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,233 New Cases, No Deaths

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,233 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,977 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year there were 4,383 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,266 new cases per day at...
WISCONSIN STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri School of Medicine studies effectiveness of Ivermectin and other drugs in mild COVID-19 cases

The University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine is participating in a national clinical study of three repurposed medications -- ivermectin, fluticasone and fluvoxamine. The post University of Missouri School of Medicine studies effectiveness of Ivermectin and other drugs in mild COVID-19 cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
discoverestevan.com

Province Reports 12 Deaths, 300 New Cases in COVID-19 Update

The provincial government reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon and 12 deaths. Of the new cases that were reported, 99 were under the age of 12, and 28 were between the ages of 12 and 19. There were 76 between the ages of 20 and 39, 57 between the ages of 40 and 59, 50 between the ages of 50 and 69 and 16 over the age of 70.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Of Missouri#Dhss#Icu#Abc17news
Journal-News

Ohio reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Ohio reported 2,540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The 21-day average is 4,386 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon. ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 54 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Six new patients were...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wiartonecho.com

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Grey-Bruce

Five new local cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by the Grey Bruce Health Unit. Three of the cases – from Chatsworth, Hanover and South Bruce – were included in Sunday’s daily situation report, while two cases – from Kincardine and Southgate – were reported Saturday. There are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy