CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man found dead near White River, investigation underway

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpAfC_0cbHKNeW00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found near the White River Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of North White River Parkway West Drive around 11:30 a.m. and found 39-year-old James Schutt with undisclosed trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail andrew.mckalips@indy.gov .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White River#Indy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy